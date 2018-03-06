Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc. : Announces Timing of Release of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Financial Results and Conference Call

Log in
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC (LBRT)
03/06/2018

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2017 on Monday, March 12, 2018 after the market closes. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00AM Mountain Time (10:00AM Eastern Time) on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. Presenting the Company’s results will be Chris Wright, Chief Executive Officer, Ron Gusek, President, and Michael Stock, Chief Financial Officer.

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial (866) 807-9684, or for international callers (412) 317-5415. Participants should ask to join Liberty Oilfield Services' call. A live webcast will be available at http://investors.libertyfrac.com. The webcast can be accessed for 90 days following the call. A telephone replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529, or for international callers (412) 317-0088. The passcode for the replay is 10117847. The replay will be available until March 20th, 2018.

About Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc.

Liberty is an independent provider of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Liberty was founded in 2011 with a relentless focus on improving tight-oil completions, and an emphasis on customer partnerships and technology to find innovative answers to frac optimization. Liberty is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information about Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc. or this event, please contact Investor Relations at [email protected].


© Business Wire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher A. Wright Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ron Gusek President
Jim Brady Vice President-Operations
Michael Stock Chief Financial Officer
Cary D. Steinbeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC0.00%2 099
SUBSEA 7-5.28%4 863
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING5.04%4 503
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED3.14%3 133
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY-3.68%2 437
KEANE GROUP INC-14.89%1 809
