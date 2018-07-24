Log in
LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST (LPT)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/24 05:43:03 pm
42.845 USD   -1.12%
42.845 USD   -1.12%
03:15pLIBERTY PROPERT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02:01pLIBERTY PROPERT : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
07/17LIBERTY PROPERT : Air Products will move headquarters a mile away, n..
AQ
Liberty Property Trust : to Host Earnings Call

07/24/2018 | 05:10pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2018 / Liberty Property Trust (NYSE: LPT) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on July 24, 2018 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/1078.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
05:10pLIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST : to Host Earnings Call
AC
03:15pLIBERTY PROPERTY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03:04pLIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulati..
AQ
02:01pLIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
07/17LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST : Air Products will move headquarters a mile away, near U..
AQ
07/02Liberty Property Trust Hosts Second Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call
GL
06/29LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/25LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST : BOMA International Elects 2018-2019 Officers
AQ
06/25Easterly Government Properties and Three Additional REIT - Office Stocks on O..
AC
06/23LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST : (LPT) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.
AQ
11:04aLiberty Property slips as Q2 hurt by added costs from Comcast, Camden project.. 
08:08aLiberty Property Trust beats by $0.04, beats on revenue 
07/23Notable earnings before Tuesday?s open 
06/27Industrial REITs Continue To Outperform, But Dollar Movement Could Hurt 
06/19The Return Of Heard On The REITs 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 258 M
Net income 2018 301 M
Debt 2018 2 718 M
Yield 2018 3,69%
P/E ratio 2018 21,14
P/E ratio 2019 31,17
EV / Sales 2018 0
EV / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 6 427 M
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 45,6 $
Spread / Average Target 5,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William P. Hankowsky Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher J. Papa Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven E. Messaros Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Daniel P. Garton Lead Independent Trustee
Frederick F. Buchholz Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST0.74%6 427
EQUINIX INC-5.39%34 502
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST1.69%23 891
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%20 529
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-2.72%15 781
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-8.24%13 728
