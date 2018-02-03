Log in
Liberty Tax Inc : DEADLINE APPROACHING: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Liberty Tax, Inc.

02/03/2018 | 06:09pm CET

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Liberty Tax, Inc. ("Liberty Tax" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: TAX) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/shaw%20law%20logo%202.png

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between June 29, 2016 and December 11, 2017 inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before February 13, 2018, the lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss during the Class Period, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the lawsuit, the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Liberty Tax's former CEO John T. Hewitt created an inappropriate tone at the top; (2) the inappropriate tone at the top led to ineffective entity level controls over the organization; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Liberty Tax's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the truth was revealed to the investing public, shares dropped sharply.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world, and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.,
Schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
