LIBERTY TAX INC (TAX)
Report
Liberty Tax Inc : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors in Liberty Tax, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 13, 2018 - TAX

01/26/2018 | 08:03pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Liberty Tax, Inc. ("Liberty") (NASDAQ: TAX) between June 29, 2016 and December 11, 2017. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. To get more information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/plsra-c/liberty-tax-inc?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Liberty's former CEO, John T. Hewitt, created an inappropriate tone at the top; (2) the inappropriate tone at the top led to ineffective entity level controls over the organization; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Liberty's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On September 6, 2017, Liberty announced that founder and CEO Hewitt had been terminated. On November 7, 2017, Liberty announced the resignation of Kathleen Donovan, its Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. On December 11, 2017, Liberty report that KPMG LLP resigned as its independent registered public accounting firm and that Liberty would delay the filing of its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2017.

If you suffered a loss in Liberty, you have until February 13, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll-Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© Accesswire 2018
