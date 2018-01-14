Log in
LIBERTY TAX INC (TAX)
Report
Liberty Tax Inc : TAX The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a Class Action Involving Liberty Tax, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 13, 2018

01/14/2018 | 06:02pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2018 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Liberty Tax, Inc. ("Liberty") (NASDAQ: TAX) securities between June 29, 2016 and December 11, 2017.

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/liberty-tax-inc?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Liberty's former CEO, John T. Hewitt, created an inappropriate tone at the top; (2) the inappropriate tone at the top led to ineffective entity level controls over the organization; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Liberty's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. On September 6, 2017, Liberty announced that founder and CEO Hewitt had been terminated. On November 7, 2017, Liberty announced the resignation of Kathleen Donovan, its Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. On December 11, 2017, Liberty report that KPMG LLP resigned as its independent registered public accounting firm and that Liberty would delay the filing of its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2017.

If you suffered a loss in Liberty you have until February 13, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email [email protected], by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/liberty-tax-inc?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong


© Accesswire 2018
