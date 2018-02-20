Liberty Tax Names Ryan Dodson Chief Strategy Officer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Tax Inc. (NASDAQ:TAX) the parent company of Liberty Tax Service, citing a change in management direction, announced the appointment of Ryan Dodson, CPA, as Chief Strategy Officer. He will assume this new role immediately.



Currently, Ryan is an Area Developer with Liberty Tax for three areas in North Carolina and Tennessee. He has twice been recognized by his fellow Area Developers as the top performing Area Developer. Ryan has also served as a Regional Director from 2007 until 2010 and as a Field Consultant from 2004 to 2007.

Prior to becoming a franchisee with Liberty, Ryan worked with Arthur Anderson and Deloitte in their tax consulting divisions. Dodson graduated from North Carolina State University with a Masters of Accounting from North Carolina State University in 1995 and a Bachelors of Business Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1994.

