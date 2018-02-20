Shaun York to be the Chief Operating Officer for Liberty Tax Service

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Tax Inc. (NASDAQ:TAX), the parent company of Liberty Tax Service, announced today that Shaun York will become the company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective immediately.



Shaun has been involved with Liberty Tax Service since 2003 when he started working with the Central Florida Area Developers. He joined Liberty Tax as a franchisee in October of 2003. Currently he owns multiple franchise stores in the Tampa area and has consistently been one of the largest franchise entities in the organization. Over the last 10 years, York has been an Area Developer in Tampa, Polk County and Brevard County in Florida and Birmingham, Alabama (sold in 2016). He has also been recognized as a top performing Area Developer and received the Master AD award in 2015.

Over the past 5 years, Shaun has worked as a consultant for Liberty Tax Service in operations. His latest role was in an advisory capacity to the Vice-President of Operations and the previous COO.

Liberty’s new management strategy is based on taking the vast experience and industry knowledge of the franchisees and putting it to use within the corporate infrastructure. York joins, Nicole Ossenfort, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Ryan Dodson, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) to take the helm and implement the new strategy.

