Shaun York to be the Chief Operating Officer for Liberty Tax Service

LIBERTY TAX INC (TAX)
  News  
02/20/2018 | 12:01am CET

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Tax Inc. (NASDAQ:TAX), the parent company of Liberty Tax Service, announced today that Shaun York will become the company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective immediately.  

Shaun has been involved with Liberty Tax Service since 2003 when he started working with the Central Florida Area Developers. He joined Liberty Tax as a franchisee in October of 2003.  Currently he owns multiple franchise stores in the Tampa area and has consistently been one of the largest franchise entities in the organization. Over the last 10 years, York has been an Area Developer in Tampa, Polk County and Brevard County in Florida and Birmingham, Alabama (sold in 2016). He has also been recognized as a top performing Area Developer and received the Master AD award in 2015.

Over the past 5 years, Shaun has worked as a consultant for Liberty Tax Service in operations. His latest role was in an advisory capacity to the Vice-President of Operations and the previous COO.   

Liberty’s new management strategy is based on taking the vast experience and industry knowledge of the franchisees and putting it to use within the corporate infrastructure. York joins, Nicole Ossenfort, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Ryan Dodson, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) to take the helm and implement the new strategy.

About Liberty Tax, Inc.

Founded in 1997 by John T Hewitt, Liberty Tax Inc. (NASDAQ:TAX) is the parent company of Liberty Tax Service. Last year Liberty Tax prepared over two million individual income tax returns in 4000 offices (US and Canada) and online. Liberty Tax’s online services are available through eSmart Tax, Liberty Online and DIY Tax and are backed by the tax professionals at Liberty Tax locations. Liberty supports local communities with fundraising endeavors and contributes as a national sponsor to many charitable causes.  For a more in-depth look, visit libertytax.com

MEDIA CONTACT:                                                                                                                      

Martha O’Gorman             
Chief Marketing Officer
Liberty Tax Service                              
(888) 848-5344                                                                                                           
[email protected]         

INVESTORS RELATIONS:

Ray Dunn  
757-335-4449  
[email protected]  

© GlobeNewswire 2018
