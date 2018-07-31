Log in
LifeBrandz : Reconstitution Of The Board And Board Committees

07/31/2018 | 06:12am CEST

LIFEBRANDZ LTD.

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore) (Company Registration No.: 200311348E)

RECONSTITUTION OF THE BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES

The Board of Directors ("Board") of Lifebrandz Ltd (the "Company") wishes to announce the following:-

  • A. RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

    Mr Lim Kee Way Irwin has stepped down as Lead Independent Director of the Company with effect from 31 July 2018. Following his resignation as Lead Independent Director of the Company, Mr Lim Kee Way Irwin shall cease to be the Chairman of the Audit Committee ("AC") and a member of Nominating Committee ("NC") and Remuneration Committee ("RC").

    The Board and the Management would like to express their appreciation to Mr Lim Kee Way Irwin for his commitment and contributions to the Company over all these years.

  • B. APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

    Mr Jack Chia Seng Hee has been appointed as Lead Independent Director as well as the Chairman of AC and a member of NC and RC in place of Mr Lim Kee Way Irwin with effect from 1 August 2018.

Further particulars of the appointment and resignation of Director pursuant to the requirements of Rule 704(6) of the Listing Manual (Section B: Rules of the Catalist) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Catalist Rules") will be furnished in separate announcements.

C. RECONSTITUTION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

Consequent to the above changes, the new compositions of the Board and the Board Committees have been reconstituted as follows with immediate effect:-

Board of Directors

Mr Saito Hiroyuki

(Executive Chairman & CEO)

Ms Kayoko Francis

(Executive Director)

Mr Jack Chia Seng Hee

(Lead Independent Director)

Mr Kurokawa Shingo

(Independent Director)

Mr Yoshio Ono

(Independent Director)

Audit Committee

Mr Jack Chia Seng Hee

(Chairman - Lead Independent Director)

Mr Kurokawa Shingo

(Member - Independent Director)

Mr Yoshio Ono

(Member - Independent Director)

Nominating Committee

Mr Kurokawa Shingo

(Chairman - Independent Director)

Mr Yoshio Ono

(Member - Independent Director)

Mr Jack Chia Seng Hee

(Member - Lead Independent Director)

Remuneration Committee

Mr Yoshio Ono

Mr Kurokawa Shingo Mr Jack Chia Seng Hee

(Chairman - Independent Director) (Member - Independent Director) (Member - Lead Independent Director)By Order of the Board

Saito Hiroyuki

Executive Chairman / Chief Executive Officer 31 July 2018 __________________________________________________________________________

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"), for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). The Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this announcement.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is:

Name: Mr. Nathaniel C.V, Registered Professional, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd. Address: 9 Raffles Place, #29-01 Republic Plaza Tower 1, Singapore 048619 Tel: (65) 6381 6757

Disclaimer

LifeBrandz Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 04:11:02 UTC
