Lifestyle Delivery Systems Announces Completion of Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing and Grant of Stock Options

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2018) - Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. (CSE: LDS) (OTCQB: LDSYF) (FSE: LD6) (WKN: A14XHT) ("LDS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Financing") of a total of 5,500,000 units (the "Units") at a price of Cdn$0.50 per Unit (the "Issue Price"), for total gross proceeds of Cdn$2,750,000. Due to strong investor demand, the Financing was oversubscribed.

Each Unit sold in the Financing consisted of one common share of the Company (each a "Unit Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant") entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.75 per Warrant Share for a period ending one year from the date of issuance. The Company may accelerate the expiration date of the Warrants if the daily volume weighted average share price of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (or such other stock exchange as the Company's common shares are then trading on) is equal to or greater than Cdn$1.50 for 10 consecutive trading days.

The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring on May 12, 2018, pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Grant of Stock O ptions

On January 11, 2018, the Company granted an option to acquire up to 500,000 stock options to Mr. Arni Johannson, the Company's consultant and management's nominee for a director position at the upcoming Annual General Meeting to be held on January 25, 2018. The option is exercisable into common shares of the Company at an exercise price of Cdn$1.15 per common share and expire on a two-year anniversary of the grant.

About Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.

The Company's technology produces infused strips (similar to breath strips) that are not only a safer, healthier option to smoking but also a new way to accurately meter the dosage and assure the purity of the product. From start to finish, the production process tests for quality and composition of all the ingredients used in each and every strip, resulting in a delivery system that is safe, consistent and effective.

Cautionary Disclaimer Statement:

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. In addition, marijuana remains a Schedule I drug under the United States Controlled Substances Act of 1970. Although Congress has prohibited the US Justice Department from spending federal funds to interfere with the implementation of state medical marijuana laws, this prohibition must be renewed each year to remain in effect. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.