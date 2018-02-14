Lifestyle International : Announcements and Notices - Positive Profit Alert

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LIFESTYLE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 利福國際集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1212)

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by Lifestyle International Holdings Limited ("Company", together with its subsidiaries, "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company ("Board") wishes to inform shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") and potential investors that based on the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group and the information currently available, the Group is expected to record an increase in profit attributable to owners of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2017 of not less than 100% as compared with the year ended 31 December 2016.

The expected significant increase in profit for the year was largely attributable to i) a revaluation surplus being recorded in respect of the Group's investment property under development; ii) the one-off gain on disposal of the Group's 59.56% interest in Lifestyle Properties Development Limited (now known as Sansheng Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.) as previously reported in the Company's interim report dated 7 August 2017; iii) an increase in net investment income; and iv) a decrease in interest charge for the year ended 31 December 2017 as compared with the previous year.

The information contained in this announcement is based on the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group and the information currently available, which are subject to final audit by the auditors of the Company. Financial information and other operating details will be disclosed in the Group's final results announcement for the year ended 31 December 2017, which is expected to be published on 5 March 2018.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited

Poon Fuk Chuen

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 14 February 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Lau Kam Sen and Ms. Lau Kam Shim as executive directors; Mr. Lau Luen Hung, Thomas, Mr. Doo Wai Hoi, William and Ms. Lau Yuk Wai, Amy as non-executive directors; and Mr. Lam Siu Lun, Simon, The Hon. Shek Lai Him, Abraham, Mr. Hui Chiu Chung and Mr. Ip Yuk Keung as independent non-executive directors.