LIFETIME BRANDS INC (LCUT)
Lifetime Brands Inc : Lifetime Brands, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

03/15/2018 | 01:09pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2018 / Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCUT) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on March 15, 2018, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/22052

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 593 M
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 15,73
P/E ratio 2018 8,92
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,35x
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,28x
Capitalization 207 M
Chart LIFETIME BRANDS INC
Duration : Period :
Lifetime Brands Inc Technical Analysis Chart | LCUT | US53222Q1031 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends LIFETIME BRANDS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts 0
Average target price 28,0 $
Spread / Average Target 100%
Managers
NameTitle
Robert B. Kay Chief Executive Officer
Daniel T. Siegel President
Jeffrey Siegel Executive Chairman
Ronald H. Shiftan Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Laurence Winoker CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIFETIME BRANDS INC-13.64%207
MIDEA GROUP CO LTD--.--%62 897
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES INC OF ZHUHAI--.--%49 712
QINGDAO HAIER8.81%19 612
NEWELL BRANDS-7.99%14 017
WHIRLPOOL-3.16%11 507
