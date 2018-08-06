Log in
LIFETIME BRANDS INC (LCUT)
Lifetime Brands Inc : Lifetime Brands, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

08/06/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2018 / Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCUT) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 6, 2018 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-4FE20ED8A4DCF.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 740 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 7,32
P/E ratio 2019 5,69
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,32x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,30x
Capitalization 237 M
Technical analysis trends LIFETIME BRANDS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert B. Kay Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel T. Siegel President
Jeffrey Siegel Executive Chairman
Ronald H. Shiftan Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Laurence Winoker CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIFETIME BRANDS INC-30.30%237
MIDEA GROUP CO LTD--.--%44 880
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES INC OF ZHUHAI--.--%34 796
QINGDAO HAIER-16.93%13 970
NEWELL BRANDS-14.01%12 905
GROUPE SEB3.66%9 289
