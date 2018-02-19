Sommers Schwartz, P.C. : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Claims Against LifeVantage Corp. and Certain of its Executives

Sommers Schwartz, P.C. today announced that it has filed a securities
class action lawsuit against LifeVantage Corp. (“LifeVantage”) (NASDAQ:
LFVN) and certain of its executives. The action, which is captioned Smith
v. LifeVantage Corp. et al., Case No. 18-cv-00135 (D. Conn.),
asserts claims under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Federal
Securities Act of 1933 on behalf of purchasers of the LifeVantage
“business opportunity” during the period of January 1, 2009 through the
present (the “Class Period”).
The Complaint alleges that LifeVantage and its Chief Executive Officer
Darren Jensen, Chief Sales Officer Justin Rose, and Chief Marketing
Officer Ryan Goodwin (the “Defendants”) are operating an illegal pyramid
scheme in violation of the federal Racketeer Influenced & Corrupt
Organizations (RICO) Act, federal securities laws, and the Connecticut
Unfair Trade Practices Act.
According to the lawsuit, LifeVantage sells distributorships which
Defendants market as the business opportunity using sales pitches
promising wealth and business independence. Defendants’ compensation
program encourages distributors to recruit others into the system with
the same promises of wealth and business independence. Distributors pay
money to participate in the business opportunity, which funds
LifeVantage’s payments and bonuses to other distributors. Despite
LifeVantage’s claims of retail sales, little money comes in to the
system from actual retail users of LifeVantage products disconnected
from the business opportunity or recruitment. Instead, it is believed
that the majority of the company’s retail sales are monthly sales made
to distributors who purchase LifeVantage’s products mainly in order to
participate in the compensation program and remain eligible to receive
bonuses.
If you wish to serve as Lead Plaintiff for the federal securities law
claims alleged in the Complaint, you must file a motion with the Court
no later than April 19, 2018. Those claims are brought on behalf
of:
All purchasers of the LifeVantage “business opportunity” who experienced
a financial loss as a result of their LifeVantage distributor enrollment
(the “Class”).
Any member of the proposed Class may move the Court to serve as Lead
Plaintiff through counsel of their choice or may choose to do nothing
and remain a member of the proposed Class.
Sommers Schwartz, P.C., based in Southfield, Michigan, represents
plaintiffs in complex and class action litigation. Sommers Schwartz has
extensive experience representing investors, homeowners, consumers,
employees, and borrowers in class action litigation, and the firm has
played lead roles in major cases for over 25 years resulting in
recoveries of many millions of dollars for their clients and the classes
they represent. Further information about Sommers Schwartz can be found
at www.sommerspc.com
If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this
notice or your rights or interests, please contact:
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180219005625/en/