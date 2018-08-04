Light : Details on 2Q18 Earnings Release

LIGHT S.A.
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.378.521/0001-75
Company Registry (NIRE): 33.300.263.16-1
Publicly Held Company
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Details on 2Q18 Earnings Release
Light S.A. (B3: LIGT3 and OTC: LGSXY) will release its 2Q18 Earnings Release on Monday, August 13th, 2018, after the market closes. On August 14th, Tuesday, Light will host a conference call/webcast in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English, at 2:30 p.m. Brazilian time, 1:30 p.m. New York time and 6:30 p.m. London time.
Please find bellow the connection details:
Participants calling from Brazil: +55 11 2188-0155
Participants calling from the US: +1 646 843-6054
Participants calling from other countries: +1 866 890-2584
Access code: Light
Rio de Janeiro, August 3th, 2018
Light S.A.
Luis Fernando Paroli Santos
CEO, IRO and Chief Business Development
