Light : Details on 2Q18 Earnings Release

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Details on 2Q18 Earnings Release

Light S.A. (B3: LIGT3 and OTC: LGSXY) will release its 2Q18 Earnings Release on Monday, August 13th, 2018, after the market closes. On August 14th, Tuesday, Light will host a conference call/webcast in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English, at 2:30 p.m. Brazilian time, 1:30 p.m. New York time and 6:30 p.m. London time.

Please find bellow the connection details:

Participants calling from Brazil: +55 11 2188-0155

Participants calling from the US: +1 646 843-6054

Participants calling from other countries: +1 866 890-2584

Access code: Light

Rio de Janeiro, August 3th, 2018

Light S.A.

Luis Fernando Paroli Santos

CEO, IRO and Chief Business Development