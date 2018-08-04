Log in
LIGHT SA (LIGT3)
End-of-day quote  - 08/04
13.28 BRL   +2.55%
12:11aLIGHT : Details on 2Q18 Earnings Release
PU
05/29LIGHT : Resignation of Alternate Board Member
PU
05/29LIGHT : Notice to Shareholders - Dividends Payment
PU
Light : Details on 2Q18 Earnings Release

08/04/2018 | 12:11am CEST

LIGHT S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.378.521/0001-75

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.300.263.16-1

Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Details on 2Q18 Earnings Release

Light S.A. (B3: LIGT3 and OTC: LGSXY) will release its 2Q18 Earnings Release on Monday, August 13th, 2018, after the market closes. On August 14th, Tuesday, Light will host a conference call/webcast in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English, at 2:30 p.m. Brazilian time, 1:30 p.m. New York time and 6:30 p.m. London time.

Please find bellow the connection details:

Participants calling from Brazil: +55 11 2188-0155

Participants calling from the US: +1 646 843-6054

Participants calling from other countries: +1 866 890-2584

Access code: Light

Rio de Janeiro, August 3th, 2018

Light S.A.

Luis Fernando Paroli Santos

CEO, IRO and Chief Business Development

Disclaimer

Light SA published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 22:10:01 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 10 907 M
EBIT 2018 1 403 M
Net income 2018 575 M
Debt 2018 6 594 M
Yield 2018 5,91%
P/E ratio 2018 4,99
P/E ratio 2019 4,39
EV / Sales 2018 0,85x
EV / Sales 2019 0,81x
Capitalization 2 676 M
