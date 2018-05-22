Light : Notice to the Market - News Released in the Media

LIGHT S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.378.521/0001-75

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.300.263.16-1

Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

NEWS RELEASED IN THE MEDIA

LIGHT S.A. ("Company" or "Light") hereby, in compliance with letter Nº. 209/2018 / CVM / SEP / GEA-1, dated May 18, 2018, attached to this release, submits, in a timely manner, clarifications referring to the article published on May 17, 2018 by Valor Econômico, under the heading "Saídas para vender a Light", which transcription follows below:

"Dear sir,

1. We refer to the news published on 05.05.2018 in Valor Econômico, section "Companhias", under the heading "Saídas para vender a Light", which includes the following statements:

"Cemig, Minas Gerais state energy company, is considering the possibility of holding a public offering to sell shares of Light. A person directly involved in the discussions told Valor that this could be a more efficient option to attract large stakeholder groups. The company wants to sell its 51% share, but has not been able to conclude negotiations with any of the players it has talked to, adopting the traditional negotiation path - individual talks. The interest shown by large investors at Eletropaulo encouraged the company's executives. Eletropaulo is the target of two offers aimed at acquiring control of the business. "

2. We request a statement from the company regarding the veracity of the news and, if so, explain the reasons why it was not considered a material fact, as well as comment on other information considered important on the subject.

3. We also recall the obligation set forth in the sole paragraph of art. 4 of CVM Instruction 358/02, to inquire of the Company's management and controlling shareholders, as well as all other persons with access to relevant acts or facts, with the purpose of ascertaining whether they would have knowledge of information that should be disclosed to the market .

4. Such manifestation shall occur through the Empresa.net system, category: Notice to the Market, type: Clarification on CVM / B3 inquiries, subject: News Released in the Media, which should include the transcription of this letter.

5. We warn that, on the order of the Superintendence of Corporate Relations, in the use of its legal attributions and based on item II, art. 9 of Law 6385 / 76, and CVM Instruction 452/07, shall determine the application of a fine, in the amount of R$ 1,000.00 (one thousand reais), without prejudice to other administrative sanctions, for failure to comply of the requirement contained in this letter, sent exclusively by e-mail, until 05/21/2018, notwithstanding the provisions of the sole paragraph of art. 6 of CVM Instruction 358/02. "

With regard to the article published in "Valor Econômico", section "Companhias", entitled "Saídas para vender a Light", we refer to the answer to the letter 208/2018/CVM/SEP/GEA-1 issued by Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG, member of Light's controlling shareholders block, on May 18, 2018, through the Empresas.Net system, IPE module, in the form of Notice to the Market:

"Dear Mrs. Nilza Maria Silva de Oliveira,

In response to Letter No. 208/2018 / CVM / SEP / GEA-1, Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - Cemig ("Cemig" or "Company") provides the following clarifications regarding the news published on May 17, in "Valor Econômico", section "Companhias", under the heading "Saídas para vender a Light":

Although the Company's direct and indirect interests in Light SA remain among the assets listed with prioritization for divestment, Cemig does not confirm the veracity of the matter and informs that it was not consulted by said press vehicle to validate the information, procedure which Cemig encourages, since it is in accordance with best market practices of the market and for the benefit of its readers.

As appropriate, Cemig records that, through the disclosure of several Material Facts, it has kept the market and other interested parties up to date on the subject, according to CVM Instruction 358/2002, which does not justify, on this occasion, the disclosure of a new Material Fact regarding this subject.

Finally, the Company reiterates its commitment to disclose in a timely manner any matters of interest to the market.

Belo Horizonte, May 18, 2018.

Maurício Fernandes Leonardo Júnior

CFO and IRO

In addition to the above, it should also be noted that there is currently no information on the subject known by the Company that has not been disclosed to the market in timely manner, pursuant to applicable regulations.

Light also clarifies that it has no interference with the matter in question, since it is only an object company in the eventual negotiation of the shareholder CEMIG for the sale of its stake in the Company's capital, as previously disclosed.

Finally, the Company takes the opportunity to express its protests of the most distinguished consideration and remains at disposal to provide any information that may be deemed necessary for the analysis of these clarifications.

Luis Fernando Paroli Santos

CEO, IRO and

Business Development Officer

LIGHT S.A.