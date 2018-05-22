Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Light SA    LIGT3   BRLIGTACNOR2

LIGHT SA (LIGT3)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Light : Notice to the Market - News Released in the Media

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2018 | 03:45am CEST

LIGHT S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.378.521/0001-75

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.300.263.16-1

Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

NEWS RELEASED IN THE MEDIA

LIGHT S.A. ("Company" or "Light") hereby, in compliance with letter Nº. 209/2018 / CVM / SEP / GEA-1, dated May 18, 2018, attached to this release, submits, in a timely manner, clarifications referring to the article published on May 17, 2018 by Valor Econômico, under the heading "Saídas para vender a Light", which transcription follows below:

"Dear sir,

1. We refer to the news published on 05.05.2018 in Valor Econômico, section "Companhias", under the heading "Saídas para vender a Light", which includes the following statements:

"Cemig, Minas Gerais state energy company, is considering the possibility of holding a public offering to sell shares of Light. A person directly involved in the discussions told Valor that this could be a more efficient option to attract large stakeholder groups. The company wants to sell its 51% share, but has not been able to conclude negotiations with any of the players it has talked to, adopting the traditional negotiation path - individual talks. The interest shown by large investors at Eletropaulo encouraged the company's executives. Eletropaulo is the target of two offers aimed at acquiring control of the business. "

2. We request a statement from the company regarding the veracity of the news and, if so, explain the reasons why it was not considered a material fact, as well as comment on other information considered important on the subject.

3. We also recall the obligation set forth in the sole paragraph of art. 4 of CVM Instruction 358/02, to inquire of the Company's management and controlling shareholders, as well as all other persons with access to relevant acts or facts, with the purpose of ascertaining whether they would have knowledge of information that should be disclosed to the market .

4. Such manifestation shall occur through the Empresa.net system, category: Notice to the Market, type: Clarification on CVM / B3 inquiries, subject: News Released in the Media, which should include the transcription of this letter.

5. We warn that, on the order of the Superintendence of Corporate Relations, in the use of its legal attributions and based on item II, art. 9 of Law 6385 / 76, and CVM Instruction 452/07, shall determine the application of a fine, in the amount of R$ 1,000.00 (one thousand reais), without prejudice to other administrative sanctions, for failure to comply of the requirement contained in this letter, sent exclusively by e-mail, until 05/21/2018, notwithstanding the provisions of the sole paragraph of art. 6 of CVM Instruction 358/02. "

With regard to the article published in "Valor Econômico", section "Companhias", entitled "Saídas para vender a Light", we refer to the answer to the letter 208/2018/CVM/SEP/GEA-1 issued by Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG, member of Light's controlling shareholders block, on May 18, 2018, through the Empresas.Net system, IPE module, in the form of Notice to the Market:

"Dear Mrs. Nilza Maria Silva de Oliveira,

In response to Letter No. 208/2018 / CVM / SEP / GEA-1, Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - Cemig ("Cemig" or "Company") provides the following clarifications regarding the news published on May 17, in "Valor Econômico", section "Companhias", under the heading "Saídas para vender a Light":

Although the Company's direct and indirect interests in Light SA remain among the assets listed with prioritization for divestment, Cemig does not confirm the veracity of the matter and informs that it was not consulted by said press vehicle to validate the information, procedure which Cemig encourages, since it is in accordance with best market practices of the market and for the benefit of its readers.

As appropriate, Cemig records that, through the disclosure of several Material Facts, it has kept the market and other interested parties up to date on the subject, according to CVM Instruction 358/2002, which does not justify, on this occasion, the disclosure of a new Material Fact regarding this subject.

Finally, the Company reiterates its commitment to disclose in a timely manner any matters of interest to the market.

Belo Horizonte, May 18, 2018.

Maurício Fernandes Leonardo Júnior

CFO and IRO

In addition to the above, it should also be noted that there is currently no information on the subject known by the Company that has not been disclosed to the market in timely manner, pursuant to applicable regulations.

Light also clarifies that it has no interference with the matter in question, since it is only an object company in the eventual negotiation of the shareholder CEMIG for the sale of its stake in the Company's capital, as previously disclosed.

Finally, the Company takes the opportunity to express its protests of the most distinguished consideration and remains at disposal to provide any information that may be deemed necessary for the analysis of these clarifications.

Luis Fernando Paroli Santos

CEO, IRO and

Business Development Officer

LIGHT S.A.

Disclaimer

Light SA published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 01:44:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIGHT SA
03:45aLIGHT : Notice to the Market - News Released in the Media
PU
05/10LIGHT : Renova - Termination of Negotiation with Brookfield Energia Renovável
PU
05/09LIGHT : Notice to Shareholders - Rectification of the Value Of Dividends Per Sha..
PU
05/04LIGHT : Offer of Notes Units in the International Market - Internalisation of Fi..
PU
05/04LIGHT : Oferta no Mercado Internacional de Notes Units - Internalização de Recur..
PU
05/03LIGHT : Details on 1Q18 Earnings Release
PU
05/03LIGHT : Calendar of Corporate Events
PU
05/03LIGHT : Acquisition/Sale of Equity Interest
PU
05/02LIGHT : S&P upgrades Light SESA’s rating
PU
04/30LIGHT SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials ( BRL)
Sales 2018 11 085 M
EBIT 2018 1 421 M
Net income 2018 580 M
Debt 2018 6 578 M
Yield 2018 5,99%
P/E ratio 2018 4,87
P/E ratio 2019 4,31
EV / Sales 2018 0,84x
EV / Sales 2019 0,80x
Capitalization 2 784 M
Chart LIGHT SA
Duration : Period :
Light SA Technical Analysis Chart | LIGT3 | BRLIGTACNOR2 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends LIGHT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 21,3  BRL
Spread / Average Target 57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luís Fernando Paroli Santos CEO, Director & Investor Relations Officer
Nelson José Hubner Moreira Chairman
Roberto Caixeta Barroso Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Alberto da Cruz Director
Marcello Lignani Siqueira Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIGHT SA-17.53%746
DUKE ENERGY CORP-12.26%51 950
IBERDROLA2.23%49 800
SOUTHERN COMPANY-11.15%44 127
DOMINION ENERGY-21.92%41 555
EXELON CORPORATION0.08%37 988
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.