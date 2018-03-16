Log in
News Summary

Linde AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/16/2018 | 05:00pm CET


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.03.2018 / 16:56
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Sven
Last name(s): Schneider

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Linde AG

b) LEI
WTV8QGD5UD7MMD4HS345 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2E4L75

b) Nature of the transaction
Order to purchase Linde shares in XETRA in the amount of 138,580.50 EUR on 8 May 2018 as an automatism in line with the obligation of the members of the Executive Board to invest 40 percent of the variable cash remuneration on the third stock exchange trading day after the Annual General Meeting of Linde AG in Linde shares and to hold those shares for several years.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2018-03-16; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


16.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde AG
Klosterhofstraße 1
80331 München
Germany
Internet: www.linde.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

41273  16.03.2018 


© EQS 2018
