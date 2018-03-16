Linde AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16.03.2018 / 16:56

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Sven Last name(s): Schneider

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Linde AG

b) LEI

WTV8QGD5UD7MMD4HS345

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2E4L75

b) Nature of the transaction

Order to purchase Linde shares in XETRA in the amount of 138,580.50 EUR on 8 May 2018 as an automatism in line with the obligation of the members of the Executive Board to invest 40 percent of the variable cash remuneration on the third stock exchange trading day after the Annual General Meeting of Linde AG in Linde shares and to hold those shares for several years. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

2018-03-16; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

