Linde AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Sven
|Last name(s):
|Schneider
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4L75
b) Nature of the transaction
|Order to purchase Linde shares in XETRA in the amount of 138,580.50 EUR on 8 May 2018 as an automatism in line with the obligation of the members of the Executive Board to invest 40 percent of the variable cash remuneration on the third stock exchange trading day after the Annual General Meeting of Linde AG in Linde shares and to hold those shares for several years.
|Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|not numberable
|not numberable
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|not numberable
|not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
