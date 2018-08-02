Log in
LINDE GROUP (THE)
Linde AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/02/2018 | 11:30am CEST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Linde AG
Linde AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02.08.2018 / 11:27
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Linde AG
Klosterhofstraße 1
80331 München
Germany

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund San Francisco
United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
26 Jul 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 2.96 % 0 % 2.96 % 185733180
Previous notification 3.03 % 0 % 3.03 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2E4L75 5500437 0 2.96 % 0 %
Total 5500437 2.96 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


02.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde AG
Klosterhofstraße 1
80331 München
Germany
Internet: www.linde.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

710403  02.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=710403&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 17 054 M
EBIT 2018 2 454 M
Net income 2018 1 564 M
Debt 2018 5 723 M
Yield 2018 2,35%
P/E ratio 2018 22,11
P/E ratio 2019 19,17
EV / Sales 2018 2,29x
EV / Sales 2019 2,15x
Capitalization 33 246 M
Managers
NameTitle
Aldo Belloni Chairman-Management Board
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer & Member-Executive Board
Andreas Opfermann Head-Technology & Innovation
Sandeep Sen Head-Group Information Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINDE GROUP (THE)-0.77%38 728
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS0.05%35 985
AIR WATER INC-13.62%3 703
FOOSUNG CO LTD--.--%955
WONIK MATERIALS CO LTD--.--%302
ANEKA GAS INDUSTRI TBK PT--.--%125
