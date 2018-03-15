Log in
LINDE GROUP (THE) (LIN)
Linde : EU suspends review of Linde-Praxair merger, but should resume - Linde

03/15/2018 | 07:26pm CET

BERLIN (Reuters) - German gases group Linde said the European Commission has suspended its review of the group's merger with Praxair while it awaits requested information, but it expects the suspension to be lifted next week.

Linde said in a statement on Thursday that the suspension, with retroactive effect from Feb. 24, was not uncommon in complex proceedings of this kind and it still expects to complete the deal as planned in the second half of the year.

Last week, Reuters reported that Linde and Praxair are pressing ahead with divestitures to facilitate their planned $85 billion merger and have asked potential buyers to present first-round bids this month, people close to the matter said.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Stocks treated in this article : Praxair, Linde Group (The)
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 17 331 M
EBIT 2018 2 428 M
Net income 2018 1 513 M
Debt 2018 5 337 M
Yield 2018 2,19%
P/E ratio 2018 22,43
P/E ratio 2019 20,66
EV / Sales 2018 2,22x
EV / Sales 2019 2,11x
Capitalization 33 209 M
Managers
NameTitle
Aldo Belloni Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer & Member-Executive Board
Andreas Opfermann Head-Technology & Innovation
Sandeep Sen Head-Group Information Services
