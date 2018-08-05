Log in
LINDE GROUP (THE) (LIN)
Linde says regulators likely to demand more divestitures in Praxair deal

08/05/2018 | 12:57am CEST
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Linde Group logo is seen at company building in Munich

BERLIN (Reuters) - German industrial gases group Linde said it and U.S. rival Praxair may need to sell more assets than anticipated to secure antitrust approval for their planned $87 billion tie-up, which could scupper the deal.

The planned combination in an all-shares merger, agreed in principle in December 2016, would create a global leader in gas distribution ahead of France's Air Liquide.

But the companies agreed at the time that if regulators demanded the disposal of businesses with more than $3.7 billion in sales or $1.1 billion in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), either party could withdraw without penalty.

Linde said on Sunday it was informed that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission had "expressed expectations with regards to further divestiture commitments and prospective purchasers which are considered required for a merger clearance," it said.

Based on its discussions with the FTC and other antitrust regulators, it said there was now a higher probability that the two companies would need to commit to selling assets exceeding the agreed threshold.

The two companies are now evaluating how the regulators' expectations could be fulfilled in a mutually acceptable manner to achieve a timely clearance of the planned merger, it said, adding they remained in a constructive dialogue with the regulators and with each other.

Reuters reported last month that the European Commission was set to give its blessing to the tie-up after an in-depth antitrust review and following the agreed sale of Praxair's European gases business to Japanese rival Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp.

In addition, Linde agreed to sell North and South American assets to a consortium of German gases firm Messer and buyout group CVC in a deal that will raise around $3.3 billion.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR LIQUIDE -0.78% 108.15 Real-time Quote.2.95%
LINDE GROUP (THE) 0.17% 179.5 Delayed Quote.-1.05%
PRAXAIR 1.72% 164.21 Delayed Quote.5.97%
TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION -0.59% 1689 End-of-day quote.5.76%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 17 054 M
EBIT 2018 2 454 M
Net income 2018 1 564 M
Debt 2018 5 723 M
Yield 2018 2,36%
P/E ratio 2018 22,05
P/E ratio 2019 19,12
EV / Sales 2018 2,29x
EV / Sales 2019 2,16x
Capitalization 33 339 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 202 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aldo Belloni Chairman-Management Board
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer & Member-Executive Board
Andreas Opfermann Head-Technology & Innovation
Sandeep Sen Head-Group Information Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINDE GROUP (THE)-1.05%38 557
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS-2.51%35 062
AIR WATER INC-15.37%3 639
FOOSUNG CO LTD--.--%948
WONIK MATERIALS CO LTD--.--%333
ANEKA GAS INDUSTRI TBK PT--.--%125
