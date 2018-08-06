Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Linde Group (The)    LIN   DE0006483001

LINDE GROUP (THE) (LIN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Linde shares drop as Praxair merger hits U.S. antitrust hurdle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 10:35am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Linde Group logo is seen at company building in Munich

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Shares in Linde plunged more than 8 percent on Monday after the industrial gases group's planned $87 billion merger with Praxair was put in doubt by demands from U.S. antitrust regulators.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is asking for more assets to be sold than previously anticipated and the watchdog also wants prospective buyers to meet certain other requirements, the German industrial gases group said in a statement published just after midnight on Sunday.

"Linde and Praxair are analysing these expectations to assess their scope and to evaluate how they could be implemented to achieve a timely clearance of the business combination," it said.

The planned combination in an all-shares merger, agreed in principle in December 2016, would create a global leader in gas distribution ahead of France's Air Liquide.

The companies agreed at the time that if regulators demanded the disposal of businesses with more than 3.7 billion euros ($4.3 billion) in sales or 1.1 billion euros in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), either party could withdraw without penalty.

Based on its discussions with the FTC and other antitrust regulators, it said there was now a higher probability that the two companies would need to sell assets exceeding the agreed threshold.

The two companies are now evaluating how the regulators' expectations could be fulfilled in a mutually acceptable manner to achieve a timely clearance, it said, adding they remained in a constructive dialogue with the regulators and with each other.

The companies are running against a Oct. 24 deadline to complete the deal, dictated by German financial market rules.

Markus Mayer, analyst at Baader Helvea, said more asset sales would reduce benefits of the merger, and also said a closing before the Oct. 24 had become less likely.

The shares were down 8.3 percent at 192.70 euros at 0718 GMT.

Laurence Alexander, an analyst at brokerage Jefferies, said the merger parties would now only be able to get a relatively low price for additional divestments, but put the probability of the deal closing at more than 85 percent.

Reuters reported last month that the European Commission was set to give its blessing to the tie-up after an in-depth antitrust review and following the agreed sale of Praxair's European gases business to Japanese rival Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp.

In addition, Linde has agreed to sell North and South American assets to a consortium of German gases firm Messer and buyout group CVC in a deal that will raise around $3.3 billion.

(This version of the story corrects currency to euros from dollars in paragraph 5)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan. Editing by Jane Merriman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR LIQUIDE -0.42% 107.65 Real-time Quote.2.95%
LINDE GROUP (THE) -3.34% 173.55 Delayed Quote.-1.05%
PRAXAIR 0.18% 164.21 Delayed Quote.6.16%
TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION -0.59% 1689 End-of-day quote.5.76%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LINDE GROUP (THE)
10:35aLinde shares drop as Praxair merger hits U.S. antitrust hurdle
RE
09:33aSharp stock falls mar European trading as HSBC and Banco BPM disappoint
RE
03:21aLINDE : U.S. FTC Demands More Divestitures In Praxair Deal
AQ
08/05Linde says regulators likely to demand more divestitures in Praxair deal
RE
08/05LINDE AG : Business combination with Praxair, Inc.; increased requirements for t..
EQ
08/02LINDE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
07/31PRAXAIR : Reports Second-Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
07/25LINDE : halts sale talks for logistics services unit Gist
RE
07/25LINDE : first half operating profit up on gases in Europe, engineering
RE
07/2525.07.2018 / CORPORATE NEWS / JANUAR : Linde business performs well in the first..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03:58aFTC demand threatens Linde-Praxair deal 
07/25Linde AG (LNAGF) CEO Aldo Belloni on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcri.. 
07/25Linde says Praxair merger deal still on track 
07/25Linde AG 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/25Linde AG reports 1H results 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 17 054 M
EBIT 2018 2 454 M
Net income 2018 1 564 M
Debt 2018 5 723 M
Yield 2018 2,36%
P/E ratio 2018 22,05
P/E ratio 2019 19,12
EV / Sales 2018 2,29x
EV / Sales 2019 2,16x
Capitalization 33 339 M
Chart LINDE GROUP (THE)
Duration : Period :
Linde Group (The) Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDE GROUP (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 202 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aldo Belloni Chairman-Management Board
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer & Member-Executive Board
Andreas Opfermann Head-Technology & Innovation
Sandeep Sen Head-Group Information Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINDE GROUP (THE)-1.05%38 557
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS-2.51%35 062
AIR WATER INC-15.37%3 639
FOOSUNG CO LTD--.--%948
WONIK MATERIALS CO LTD--.--%333
ANEKA GAS INDUSTRI TBK PT--.--%125
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.