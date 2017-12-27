Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Line Corp    3938   JP3966750006

LINE CORP (3938)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

[Japan]"LINE LIVE 2017: By the Numbers" With Summaries on User Behavior and Other Data Published to Commemorate the Service's Second Anniversary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2017 | 04:44am CET

Total broadcast time including broadcasts by general users increased by 19-fold year-on-year

Communication through live streams becoming more active with 9x more hearts and 6x more comments sent

TOKYO - December 26, 2017 - To mark the second anniversary of the launch of its live streaming service 'LINE LIVE,' LINE Corporation has released 'LINE LIVE 2017: By the Numbers' - a report that summarizes how viewers and broadcasters use the service.

With LINE LIVE, anyone with a LINE or Twitter account can easily live stream. While streamers can use LIVE stickers to manipulate their faces while they are broadcasting, viewers can show their support for streamers by sending them comments, hearts, gifts, and more.

After the service was launched on December 10, 2015 under the concept 'LIVE is Real,' the feature to host live streams was opened up to the public in August 2016, enabling general users to interact with each other as streamers and viewers. In addition to amateur streamers, there are also official channels featuring streams by celebrities and artists -- another favorite on the service among users of all ages.

A large number of users enjoyed live streaming in 2017 for a combined total of 7,008,964,936 seconds (approximately 222 years, 92 days, 6 hours, 42 minutes, and 16 seconds),*1 a 19-fold increase year-on-year. Of these broadcasts, 6,869,301,858 seconds (approximately 217 years, 300 days, 19 hours, 24 minutes, and 18 seconds) were by general users, indicating that more and more general users are live streaming.

*1: Data was collected between December 10, 2016 and November 30, 2017.

*2: Data does not include 24-hour broadcasts. One year was calculated as 365 days.

24,126,651,933 hearts (Likes) and more than 278,750,000 comments were sent to streamers over LINE LIVE in 2017 - approximately 9x and 6x more than the previous year respectively. This increase indicates that many users are not just streaming and viewing, but are becoming more active in communicating over LINE LIVE than they were the previous year.

On December 21, 2017, 'LINE LIVE OF THE YEAR 2017' was held to award live streamers officially known as 'LINE LIVERS' who had most actively streamed and communicated with their fans. A comprehensive judgment was made based on the audience size, number of hearts (Likes), comments, shares, and content of each live stream of 2017, and a selected number of the best streamers were awarded in four categories: Promotion, Artist, Talent, and LINE LIVER.

'LINE LIVE OF THE YEAR 2017' page (available only in Japanese)

http://official-blog.line.me/ja/archives/73678271.html

LINE LIVE aspires to become a new hub in the smartphone era that connects people, information, and content through live streams as it continues to generate exciting live-viewing experiences for its audience to enjoy together in real-time.

[Summary of LINE LIVE 2017: By the Numbers]

Users are live-streaming every day: Total broadcast time increased by approximately 19-fold

Users live streamed for a combined total of 7,008,964,936 seconds (approximately 222 years, 92 days, 6 hours, 42 minutes, and 16 seconds), around a 19-fold increase year-on-year. The total viewing time has also increased year-on-year to 135,496,749,240 seconds (approximately 4,296 years, 209 days, 9 hours, and 54 minutes), illustrating how live streams captured the attention of viewers.

User engagement is increasing: Hearts (Likes) and comments increased more than six-fold

24,126,651,933 hearts and more than 278,750,000 comments were sent to streamers over LINE LIVE in 2017, approximately 9x and 6x more than the previous year respectively. This increase indicates that many users are not just streaming and viewing, but are more active in communicating over LINE LIVE than they were the previous year.

Live streams and live views reach their peak right before bed time

A closer look at the correlation between live streaming times and live viewing times indicates that they both begin to increase from 7:00 am, and reach their peak between 9:00 pm and 10:00 pm. This data implies that many users prefer to casually broadcast or watch live streams when they have a bit of time to spare, such as when they unwind at the end of the night before going to bed.

LINE Corporation published this content on 27 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2017 03:44:06 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LINE CORP
04:44a [JAPAN]"LINE LIVE 2017 : By the Numbers" With Summaries on User Behavior and Oth..
12/20 LINE : Patent Issued for Avatar Service System and Method for Animating Avatar o..
12/20 LINE : and Mobike Japan Enter Into Capital Alliance to Ride Into Japanese Bike S..
12/18 LINE : "LINE Mileage" Campaign Platform Now Available From LINE's In-Store Promo..
12/15 LINE : 2018 New Year’s Gift Stickers Announced – 25 Designs Featurin..
12/14 LINE : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Non-Transitory Computer-Readable ..
12/14 LINE : Town-building & One-tap Puzzle Game“LINE Pokopang Town” Launc..
12/13 LINE : Unsend Feature Launched Today
12/11 LINE : Tokyo subway test aims to let pregnant women secure seats via chat app
12/08 LINE AND INTERTRUST 2ND SECURITY SUM : Examining the State of Trust in the Digit..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11/23 Assets Invested In ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally Increased By US$1 Trillion D..
11/17 PAYPAL : The Growth Is Not Finished
11/14 Line Corp reports Q3 results
10/30 LINE's (LN) CEO Takeshi Idezawa on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
10/25 TECHNOLOGY - TOP GAINERS / LOSERS AS : 55 pm
Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2017 174 B
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 15 398 M
Finance 2017 120 B
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 66,70
P/E ratio 2018 57,56
EV / Sales 2017 5,28x
EV / Sales 2018 4,62x
Capitalization 1 038 B
Chart LINE CORP
Duration : Period :
Line Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 3938 | JP3966750006 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends LINE CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 4 204  JPY
Spread / Average Target -9,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takeshi Idezawa President, CEO & Representative Director
Hae-Jin Lee Chairman
In-Joon Hwang Chief Financial Officer & Director
Eui-Bin Park Chief Technology Officer
Jun Masuda Director, Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINE CORP15.59%9 149
FACEBOOK54.02%514 909
TWITTER INC50.06%18 169
MATCH GROUP INC86.61%8 716
SINA CORP85.84%7 456
MIXI INC25.06%3 735
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.