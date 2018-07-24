Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Linx SA    LINX3   BRLINXACNOR0

LINX SA (LINX3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 07/24
19.21 BRL   +0.58%
12:02aLINX : Material Fact – Organizational Changes
PU
07/03LINX : Acquisition of Relevant Ownership – BlackRock
PU
06/23LINX : Material Fact – Share Buyback Program
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Linx : Material Fact – Organizational Changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 12:02am CEST

LINX S.A. (B3: LINX3), pursuant to the paragraph 4 of article 157 of Law 6404, of December 15, 1976, as amended and in force ('Brazilian Corporate Law'), and the Normative Regulation 358, of January 03, 2002, as amended, hereby informs the market and Shareholders that Mr. Jean Carlo Klaumann leaves the position of Vice President of Operations (COO) to take on a new vice presidency focusing on the Company's expansion into the digital market. With this, Mr. Klaumann will dedicate himself mainly to the development of the offers of Order Management System (OMS), eCommerce Platforms and Marketplace.

Therefore the VP of Operations will be assumed by Mr. Gilsinei Hansen who leaves the VP of Research and Development (R&D) to dedicate exclusively to his new assignment. Mr. Alberto Menache, CEO of the Company, will take over the vice presidency of R&D on an interim basis.

These changes in its organizational structure will enable the Company to increasingly focus on its strategy for the digital market and Omni Channel, which has consistently increased its usage in the customer base and represents an important growth opportunity.

Disclaimer

Linx SA published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2018 22:02:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LINX SA
12:02aLINX : Material Fact – Organizational Changes
PU
07/03LINX : Acquisition of Relevant Ownership – BlackRock
PU
06/23LINX : Material Fact – Share Buyback Program
PU
06/23LINX : Material Fact – Acquisition of EZ Commerce
PU
06/14LINX : World first as LINX completes migration to new disaggregated LON2 network..
AQ
06/11LINX : GN Hearing Wins Two Gold Stevie Awards
AQ
06/11Xaar has appointed a former Danaher executive as its new chief customer offic..
AQ
05/24LINX : Brief
AQ
05/08LINX : 1Q18 Earnings Release
PU
04/18LINX : One&Only to open first urban resort in Dubai
AQ
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 662 M
EBIT 2018 111 M
Net income 2018 125 M
Finance 2018 451 M
Yield 2018 1,72%
P/E ratio 2018 27,36
P/E ratio 2019 26,19
EV / Sales 2018 4,12x
EV / Sales 2019 3,73x
Capitalization 3 175 M
Chart LINX SA
Duration : Period :
Linx SA Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINX SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 22,8  BRL
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alberto Menache Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nércio José Monteiro Fernandes Chairman
Jean Carlo Klaumann Vice President-Operations
Pedro Holmes Monteiro Moreira Chief Financial Officer & Investor Relations
Gilsinei Valcir Hansen Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINX SA-10.25%823
ORACLE CORPORATION2.62%192 847
SAP7.00%145 367
INTUIT36.44%55 421
SERVICENOW INC46.55%33 575
HEXAGON22.46%19 778
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.