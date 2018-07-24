Linx : Material Fact – Organizational Changes

LINX S.A. (B3: LINX3), pursuant to the paragraph 4 of article 157 of Law 6404, of December 15, 1976, as amended and in force ('Brazilian Corporate Law'), and the Normative Regulation 358, of January 03, 2002, as amended, hereby informs the market and Shareholders that Mr. Jean Carlo Klaumann leaves the position of Vice President of Operations (COO) to take on a new vice presidency focusing on the Company's expansion into the digital market. With this, Mr. Klaumann will dedicate himself mainly to the development of the offers of Order Management System (OMS), eCommerce Platforms and Marketplace.

Therefore the VP of Operations will be assumed by Mr. Gilsinei Hansen who leaves the VP of Research and Development (R&D) to dedicate exclusively to his new assignment. Mr. Alberto Menache, CEO of the Company, will take over the vice presidency of R&D on an interim basis.

These changes in its organizational structure will enable the Company to increasingly focus on its strategy for the digital market and Omni Channel, which has consistently increased its usage in the customer base and represents an important growth opportunity.