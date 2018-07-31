Cantabio Pharmaceuticals to Present Positive in vivo Efficacy Results in a Mice Model of Parkinson’s disease of One of Its Orally Administered Novel DJ-1 Protein Targeting Therapeutic Candidates at the XXV International Symposium on Medicinal Chemistry in Ljubljana, Slovenia

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cantabio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB:CTBO), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel disease modifying therapies for Alzheimer's (AD), Parkinson's (PD) and other related neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Dr. Gergely Toth, Cantabio's CEO, will present results from the company's DJ-1 protein targeting small molecule pharmacological chaperone therapeutic program at the XXV International Symposium on Medicinal Chemistry in Ljubljana, Slovenia in September 2–6, 2018.



Loss of DJ-1 protein function has been linked to the onset of a variety of diseases, such as Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, stroke, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and type II diabetes. The DJ-1 protein is considered to be one of the primary therapeutic targets for Parkinson’s disease, as it is genetically linked to the onset of familial Parkinson’s disease.

The presentations will describe the positive therapeutic efficacy in cellular and in a MPTP mice model of Parkinson’s disease of Cantabio's novel DJ-1 protein targeting small molecule drug candidate. The presented novel compound alleviated neuroblastoma cell toxicity mediated by paraquat, MPP+, 6-OHDA and MG132 treatments. In addition, the compound significantly protected from dopamine loss and totally alleviated dopaminergic neuronal death in a MPTP mice model of Parkinson’s disease when administered orally.

The data will be presented on:

September 4, 2018, 16:45 CET and the poster is titled, "Identification Of Novel DJ-1 Targeting Small Molecules With Protective Activity In Cellular And In Vivo Models Of Parkinson’s Disease" (Poster number 169).

The presentation is co-authored by researchers from Purdue University (USA), Novalix SAS (France), Melior Discovery (USA), and the Hungarian Academy of Sciences.

Cantabio's CEO, Dr. Gergely Toth said: "We are excited to present overwhelmingly strong in vivo efficacy results from a mice model of Parkinson’s disease of one of our orally bioavailable DJ-1 protein targeting small molecule pharmacological chaperone drug candidates. In fact, in the study this drug candidate provided remarkable protection from the neurodegeneration of dopaminergic neurons, which is a critical hallmark of Parkinson’s disease. These results provide us confidence in the further development of this drug candidate, and we are in the process of testing it in additional disease models of Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease in order to advance it toward clinical studies. The results provide substantial validation of our in-house DJ-1 drug discovery platform’s ability to generate lead drug candidates and for our DJ-1 targeting therapeutic program’s potential for becoming a disease modifying therapeutic for Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease."

About Cantabio

Cantabio is focused on bringing novel, first in class drug candidates into clinical trials and beyond through the discovery and development of innovative pharmacological chaperone and protein delivery based therapeutics, focusing on protein systems implicated in neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and oxidative stress. More information is available at www.cantabio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

