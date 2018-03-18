Lions Gate Entertain CL B : I CAN ONLY IMAGINE Hits High Note As #1 New Indie Film & Breaks Into Top 3 Overall At The Box Office

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B)/Roadside Attractions' release of the Erwin Brothers faith-based family drama I Can Only Imagine shattered pre-weekend tracking expectations to become #3 at the box-office this weekend and the #1 faith-based movie of 2018. The film took in an estimated $17,064,640 for a per-screen average of $10,475 from 1,629 locations in North America. The film received a rare A+ CinemaScore with an audience that was 67% female and 80% over 35.

The weekend estimates include an exceptional $6,234,535 for Friday; $5,983,485 on Saturday; and a projected $4,846,620 for today.

Roadside Attractions co-president Howard Cohen commented, "When we first saw this incredibly well-crafted, emotional and moving film, we jumped on the opportunity to work with the Erwins and their team and our partners at Lionsgate on I Can Only Imagine. And we were not disappointed. This is Roadside's highest grossing opening ever! With the trifecta of the song's double platinum crossover appeal, the Erwin brothers success with such films as Moms' Night Out and Woodlawn plus world-class talent like Dennis Quaid on board, we felt that the film's inspiring story of hope and forgiveness made for a very compelling collaboration. With an A+ Cinemascore, we expect I Can Only Imagine will continue to play solidly through the Easter holiday and well into Spring."

"Howard, Eric, and the team at Roadside are incredibly talented and resourceful partners," said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Co-Chair Joe Drake. "Their belief in this film, coupled with the vision of the filmmakers and our acquisition group's ability to spot an amazing property, shows once again the vitality of the market for faith-based films."

Producer Kevin Downes said, "We are so thankful to our amazing team and all the partners who worked so hard alongside us to get this story out."

Andrew Erwin, co-director & co-editor added, "God's hand has been on this song and on this story from the beginning. We are delighted to see a story about forgiveness and redemption connect with so many people. We are humbled for the privilege of telling Bart's story."

Jon Erwin, co-director & co-screenwriter said, "We are amazed and humbled to see the response to this story. We set out to honor Bart Millard's journey and the band's amazing, life-changing song. It's our privilege to watch this film engage in such a powerful way with the audience."

Word of mouth, media attention, grassroots marketing and social media sharing drove audiences to the theater this weekend. Campaign highlights included coordinated field marketing and talent PR with a number of initiatives, including a partnership targeting MercyMe's latest tour. The company also promoted the forthcoming film strongly on Christian radio and at faith-based events. Heading into the weekend, there were more than 130 million combined views on the film's trailers and marketing materials online. Additionally, the I Can Only Imagine trailer was featured ahead of screenings of Lionsgate's box office hit Wonder, which grossed nearly $300 million worldwide.

I Can Only Imagine is the latest faith-based film from Lionsgate following breakout successes including double Oscar® winner Hacksaw Ridge and The Shack. The film will be distributed through Lionsgate's IDC joint venture in Latin America, where The Shack was a massive hit in Brazil.

I Can Only Imagine is the fourth feature for the Erwin Brothers, whose previous films included October Baby, Moms' Night Out and Woodlawn. The screenplay was written by Jon Erwin & Brent McCorkle from a story by Jon Erwin & Brent McCorkle and Alex Cramer. I Can Only Imagine was produced by Kevin Downes, Cindy Bond, Daryl Lefever, Mickey Liddell, and Pete Shilaimon. Travis Mann, Tony Young, Scott Brickell and Simon Swart served as executive producers.

The film features an all-star cast including Golden-Globe® nominee Dennis Quaid (The Day After Tomorrow, The Rookie, Soul Surfer), Oscar®-winner Cloris Leachman (The Iron Giant, The Last Picture Show, Young Frankenstein), platinum-selling country music legend Trace Adkins, author and actress Priscilla Shirer (War Room), Madeline Carroll (Mr. Poppers Penguins) and Broadway's J. Michael Finley ("Les Miserables").

I Can Only Imagine brings to life the true story behind the song of ultimate hope, "I Can Only Imagine." A transformed relationship with his troubled father inspired Bart Millard, the lead singer of the Christian band MercyMe, to write what is now the most-played radio single in Christian music history. A gripping reminder of the power of forgiveness, I Can Only Imagine beautifully illustrates that no one is ever too far from God's love — or from an eternal home in Heaven.

ABOUT ROADSIDE ATTRACTIONS

Since its founding in 2003, ROADSIDE ATTRACTIONS films have grossed over $300M and garnered nineteen Academy Award® nominations. Roadside has released such critical and commercial hits as Manchester by the Sea, Beatriz at Dinner, Stronger, Love & Friendship, Hello My Name is Doris, Mr. Holmes, Love & Mercy, A Most Wanted Man, Dear White People, The Skeleton Twins, All Is Lost, Mud, Winter's Bone, The Cove, Arbitrage, Margin Call and Super-Size Me. Its upcoming slate includes Richard Loncraine's Finding Your Feet, starring Imelda Staunton, Timothy Spall, Celia Imrie, David Hayman, John Sessions and Joanna Lumley; Michael Pearce's Beast, starring Jessie Buckley, Johnny Flynn and Geraldine James; Lizzie, starring Chloë Sevigny and Kristen Stewart, and Jesse Peretz's romantic comedy Juliet, Naked starring Rose Byrne, Ethan Hawke and Chris O'Dowd.

ABOUT LIONSGATE

The first major new studio in decades, Lionsgate is a global content platform whose films, television series, digital products and linear and over-the-top platforms reach next generation audiences around the world. In addition to its filmed entertainment leadership, Lionsgate content drives a growing presence in interactive and location-based entertainment, gaming, virtual reality and other new entertainment technologies. Lionsgate's content initiatives are backed by a 16,000-title film and television library and delivered through a global licensing infrastructure. The Lionsgate brand is synonymous with original, daring and ground-breaking content created with special emphasis on the evolving patterns and diverse composition of the Company's worldwide consumer base.

For more information:

Official Site | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Press Kit:

http://roadsideattractionspublicity.com/filmography/i-can-only-imagine/

Media Contacts:

Faith

Paige Collins, 615-934-4162, [email protected]

Jennifer Willingham, 615-483-4729, [email protected]

Mainstream

Steve Elzer, 213-392-4660, [email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/i-can-only-imagine-hits-high-note-as-1-new-indie-film--breaks-into-top-3-overall-at-the-box-office-300615663.html

SOURCE Roadside Attractions