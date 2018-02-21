Lionsgold : Exercise of Warrants

Lionsgold Limited

('Lionsgold', 'LION' or the 'Company')

Exercise of Warrants

Lionsgold (LON: LION), the AIM quoted company focused onthe exploration, production and retail application of physical gold, including thedevelopment of the Goldbloc digital currency, announces that it has received notices of exercise in respect of warrants to subscribe for new ordinary shares of no par value each ('New Ordinary Shares') at a price per share as listed below (the 'Warrant Shares').

Number of Warrants Exercise Price 4,545,454 2.2p 9,250,000 1.2p

The Company will therefore issue and allot 13,795,454 new Ordinary Shares for the receipt of £211,000. Application will be made for 13,795,454 New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM, which is expected to take place on 27 February 2018. The New Ordinary Shares will rank pari-passu with existing ordinary shares.

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the provisions of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the FCA ('DTRs'), the issued ordinary share capital of Lionsgold following the issue of the New Ordinary Shares, there shall be 447,941,264 Ordinary Shares with voting rights attached (one vote per share). There are no shares held in treasury. This total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Lionsgold under the DTRs.

Enquiries:

Lionsgold Limited Cameron Parry (Chief Executive Officer) Tel: +44 (0)20 3778 0578 WH Ireland Limited (Nominated Adviser) Tim Feather / Chris Viggor Tel: +44 (0)113 394 6600 Smaller Company Capital Limited (Joint Broker) Rupert Williams / Jeremy Woodgate Tel: +44 (0)20 3651 2911 Beaufort Securities Limited (Joint Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 7382 8300 Elliot Hance Tavistock (Financial PR) Edward Lee Tel: +44 (0) 20 7920 3150

About LIONSGOLD Limited (LON: LION)

Lionsgold is a London Stock Exchange AIM market quoted, gold-focused company involved in the exploration, production and retail application of physical gold, with gold assets in India and Finland and a majority owned financial technology company developing the digital gold currency, Goldbloc.

Lionsgold's three core focuses are:

· Strategic partnership with leading India gold exploration and mine development company, Geomysore, in which Lionsgold holds 21.15%;

· Majority ownership of a financial technology platform providing online accounts for people to hold and utilise physical gold (www.goldbloc.com/ www.indexgold.com/ www.therealasset.co.uk); and

· Gold exploration and production in Central Eastern Finland.