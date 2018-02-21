Log in
News Summary

Lionsgold : Exercise of Warrants

02/21/2018 | 01:06pm CET

Lionsgold Limited

('Lionsgold', 'LION' or the 'Company')

Exercise of Warrants

Lionsgold (LON: LION), the AIM quoted company focused onthe exploration, production and retail application of physical gold, including thedevelopment of the Goldbloc digital currency, announces that it has received notices of exercise in respect of warrants to subscribe for new ordinary shares of no par value each ('New Ordinary Shares') at a price per share as listed below (the 'Warrant Shares').

Number of Warrants

Exercise Price

4,545,454

2.2p

9,250,000

1.2p

The Company will therefore issue and allot 13,795,454 new Ordinary Shares for the receipt of £211,000. Application will be made for 13,795,454 New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM, which is expected to take place on 27 February 2018. The New Ordinary Shares will rank pari-passu with existing ordinary shares.

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the provisions of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the FCA ('DTRs'), the issued ordinary share capital of Lionsgold following the issue of the New Ordinary Shares, there shall be 447,941,264 Ordinary Shares with voting rights attached (one vote per share). There are no shares held in treasury. This total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Lionsgold under the DTRs.

Enquiries:

Lionsgold Limited

Cameron Parry (Chief Executive Officer)

Tel: +44 (0)20 3778 0578

WH Ireland Limited (Nominated Adviser)

Tim Feather / Chris Viggor

Tel: +44 (0)113 394 6600

Smaller Company Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Rupert Williams / Jeremy Woodgate

Tel: +44 (0)20 3651 2911

Beaufort Securities Limited (Joint Broker)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7382 8300

Elliot Hance

Tavistock (Financial PR)

Edward Lee

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7920 3150

About LIONSGOLD Limited (LON: LION)

Lionsgold is a London Stock Exchange AIM market quoted, gold-focused company involved in the exploration, production and retail application of physical gold, with gold assets in India and Finland and a majority owned financial technology company developing the digital gold currency, Goldbloc.

Lionsgold's three core focuses are:

· Strategic partnership with leading India gold exploration and mine development company, Geomysore, in which Lionsgold holds 21.15%;

· Majority ownership of a financial technology platform providing online accounts for people to hold and utilise physical gold (www.goldbloc.com/ www.indexgold.com/ www.therealasset.co.uk); and

· Gold exploration and production in Central Eastern Finland.

Lionsgold Limited published this content on 21 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2018 12:05:04 UTC.

