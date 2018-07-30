Lithium Power International Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Power International Limited (ASX:LPI) (OTCMKTS:LTHHF) ("LPI" or "the Company") is pleased to submit its quarterly Activity Report for the period ended 30 June 2018.



HIGHLIGHTS



- LPI's Chilean JV company, MSB, selected GEA Messo of Germany, a globally recognised supplier to the lithium industry, to provide the basic engineering documentation for the planned Lithium Carbonate Plant. This will be based on proven GEA technology, and it will complete the additional detailed process test work for the Maricunga Lithium Project's Definitive Feasibility Study being undertaken by Worley Parsons.



- LPI entered into an agreement to increase its ownership in the Maricunga Joint Venture to 51%, with documentation to be completed in August 2018. Significant MSB shareholder, Mr Martin Borda, and MSB's CEO, Mr Cristobal Garcia-Huidobro, agreed to join LPI's board as non-executive directors.



- The Maricunga Lithium Project's EIA submission is close to completion and will be submitted during the current quarter.



- The Chilean Mining Ministry confirmed that MSB could now formally request a Special Lithium Operation Contract ("CEOL") be granted over its new code mining concessions on the Maricunga salar for future exploitation.



- 70% of the Centenario lithium project in northern Argentina was retained by LPI as the majority joint venture partner, with the remaining 30% sold to Centenario Lithium Limited. Recent geophysical surveys indicated the presence of an extensive brine body throughout the tenements, which will be drill tested once the necessary government permits are received.



To view the full report, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/GLK1O981







About Lithium Power International Ltd:



Lithium Power International Limited (ASX:LPI) (FRA:24L) is a pure-play lithium explorer and developer, focusing on developing and fast-tracking to production the high-grade Maricunga lithium brine project in Chile.



LPI has a well known performing technical team with the experience to take the Maricunga project all the way through the development stages to production.



The regions that LPI is currently focussed on are:



1. Maricunga JV (Chile) – On 13th September 2016, Lithium Power announced the creation of a new JV to develop the world-class Maricunga lithium brine deposit in northern Chile.



2. Pilbara (Western Australia) – LPI has one granted exploration tenement and two pending exploration applications covering 203km2 in the Pilbara region of northern Western Australia. The largest granted exploration tenement is at Pilgangoora-Houston Creek is 2-3km west of the Pilbara Minerals (PLS.ASX) and Altura Mining (AJM.ASX) lithium deposits.



3. Greenbushes (Western Australia) – LPI has two granted exploration tenements covering 400km2 in the Greenbushes area of southern Western Australia. The tenements are adjacent to the world’s largest hard rock lithium mine owned & operated by Tianqi/Talison.



4. Centenario (Argentina) –Through its Argentinian subsidiary, Lithium Power holds a total of 6 granted tenements in the Centenario lithium brine salar within the Salta province of the Puna Plateau. In total, the 6 granted tenements cover an area of 61.52km2. In addition, there is 1 further tenement in the grant review stage.



With the exception of the Maricunga JV, all tenements are 100% owned by LPI or LPSA (including rights to the Centenario tenement which is the subject of review by the Argentinian mining authorities).





Source:



Lithium Power International Ltd





Contact:

Lithium Power International Ltd WWW: www.lithiumpowerinternational.com