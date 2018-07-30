Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Lithium Power International Ltd    LPI   AU000000LPI1

LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL LTD (LPI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Lithium Power International Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 03:15am CEST
Quarterly Activities Report

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Power International Limited (ASX:LPI) (OTCMKTS:LTHHF) ("LPI" or "the Company") is pleased to submit its quarterly Activity Report for the period ended 30 June 2018.

HIGHLIGHTS

- LPI's Chilean JV company, MSB, selected GEA Messo of Germany, a globally recognised supplier to the lithium industry, to provide the basic engineering documentation for the planned Lithium Carbonate Plant. This will be based on proven GEA technology, and it will complete the additional detailed process test work for the Maricunga Lithium Project's Definitive Feasibility Study being undertaken by Worley Parsons.

- LPI entered into an agreement to increase its ownership in the Maricunga Joint Venture to 51%, with documentation to be completed in August 2018. Significant MSB shareholder, Mr Martin Borda, and MSB's CEO, Mr Cristobal Garcia-Huidobro, agreed to join LPI's board as non-executive directors.

- The Maricunga Lithium Project's EIA submission is close to completion and will be submitted during the current quarter.

- The Chilean Mining Ministry confirmed that MSB could now formally request a Special Lithium Operation Contract ("CEOL") be granted over its new code mining concessions on the Maricunga salar for future exploitation.

- 70% of the Centenario lithium project in northern Argentina was retained by LPI as the majority joint venture partner, with the remaining 30% sold to Centenario Lithium Limited. Recent geophysical surveys indicated the presence of an extensive brine body throughout the tenements, which will be drill tested once the necessary government permits are received.

To view the full report, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/GLK1O981



About Lithium Power International Ltd:

Lithium Power International Limited (ASX:LPI) (FRA:24L) is a pure-play lithium explorer and developer, focusing on developing and fast-tracking to production the high-grade Maricunga lithium brine project in Chile.

LPI has a well known performing technical team with the experience to take the Maricunga project all the way through the development stages to production.

The regions that LPI is currently focussed on are:

1. Maricunga JV (Chile) – On 13th September 2016, Lithium Power announced the creation of a new JV to develop the world-class Maricunga lithium brine deposit in northern Chile.

2. Pilbara (Western Australia) – LPI has one granted exploration tenement and two pending exploration applications covering 203km2 in the Pilbara region of northern Western Australia. The largest granted exploration tenement is at Pilgangoora-Houston Creek is 2-3km west of the Pilbara Minerals (PLS.ASX) and Altura Mining (AJM.ASX) lithium deposits.

3. Greenbushes (Western Australia) – LPI has two granted exploration tenements covering 400km2 in the Greenbushes area of southern Western Australia. The tenements are adjacent to the world’s largest hard rock lithium mine owned & operated by Tianqi/Talison.

4. Centenario (Argentina) –Through its Argentinian subsidiary, Lithium Power holds a total of 6 granted tenements in the Centenario lithium brine salar within the Salta province of the Puna Plateau. In total, the 6 granted tenements cover an area of 61.52km2. In addition, there is 1 further tenement in the grant review stage.

With the exception of the Maricunga JV, all tenements are 100% owned by LPI or LPSA (including rights to the Centenario tenement which is the subject of review by the Argentinian mining authorities).



Source:

Lithium Power International Ltd



Contact:

Lithium Power International Ltd
WWW: www.lithiumpowerinternational.com

© ABN Newswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONA
03:15aLithium Power International Ltd Quarterly Activities Report
AW
03:11aLITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL LTD (ASX : LPI) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
07/09Lithium Power International Ltd Settlement of Legal Proceedings and Applicat..
AW
07/09LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL LTD (ASX : LPI) Settlement of Legal Proceedings and ..
AQ
06/26BEARING LITHIUM : Announces Increased Ownership in Maricunga JV
AQ
06/25BEARING LITHIUM : Announces Increased Ownership in Maricunga JV
AQ
06/18Lithium Power International Ltd Update on Centenario Lithium Project Sale an..
AW
06/18LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL LTD (ASX : LPI) Update on Centenario Lithium Project..
AQ
06/13LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL : Lpi increases ownership to 51.35% of the maricunga..
AQ
06/07Lithium Power International Ltd Increases Ownership to 51.35% of the Maricun..
AW
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/26Lithium Junior Miner News For The Month Of July 2018 
07/25Lithium Miners News For The Month Of July 2018 
06/27Lithium Junior Miner News For The Month Of June 2018 
06/25Lithium Miners News For The Month Of June 2018 
05/28Lithium Junior Miner News For The Month Of May 2018 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -2,60 M
Net income 2018 -3,10 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 78,2 M
Chart LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL LTD
Duration : Period :
Lithium Power International Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,70  AUD
Spread / Average Target 133%
Managers
NameTitle
David Ross Hannon Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Guy Phillips CFO, Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Reccared Prankir Fertig Non-Executive Director
Luis Ignacio Silva P. Non-Executive Director
Russell Christopher Barwick Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL LTD-47.37%58
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%11 342
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP-0.36%9 388
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD11.33%8 064
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%6 710
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.-23.51%5 954
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.