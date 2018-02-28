Log in
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. (LYV)
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Commences Investigation on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Investors (LYV)

02/28/2018 | 12:26am CET

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) investors concerning the Company and its directors’ and officers’ possible violations of state laws. To obtain information or aid in the investigation, please visit the Live Nation investigation page on our website at www.glancylaw.com/case/live-nation-entertainment-inc.

If you purchased Live Nation stock, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9244, or Bryan Faubus, of GPM, 230 Park Avenue, Suite 530, New York, NY 10169 at 212-682-5340 or at [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 9 856 M
EBIT 2017 145 M
Net income 2017 -98,8 M
Debt 2017 1 161 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 123,01
EV / Sales 2017 1,14x
EV / Sales 2018 1,04x
Capitalization 10 048 M
Chart LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT,
Duration : Period :
Live Nation Entertainment, Technical Analysis Chart | LYV | US5380341090 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 47,4 $
Spread / Average Target -2,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Rapino President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Maffei Non-Executive Chairman
Joe Berchtold Chief Operating Officer
Elizabeth Kathleen Willard Chief Financial Officer
Mark D. Carleton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.12.36%10 048
TIME WARNER3.17%74 184
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX10.08%71 569
VIVENDI-6.78%33 628
VIACOM6.88%13 914
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.-0.23%6 757
