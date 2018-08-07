Live Nation Entertainment : Tennis Canada Selects Ticketmaster As Official Ticketing Partner For Rogers Cup

Log in
08/07/2018 | 03:11pm CEST

TORONTO, ON, (August 7, 2018) - Ticketmaster, the global market leader in ticketing, today announced a new partnership with Tennis Canada to serve as the official ticketing partner for the 2018 Rogers Cup presented by National Bank. The tournament will be held in two separate venues, with matches held in Aviva Centre at York University in Toronto, Ontario and the IGA Stadium in Montreal, Quebec, starting with this summer's tournament.

As a part of this partnership, Tennis Canada will move to digital tickets starting with the 2018 Rogers Cup. With digital tickets, fans will now be able to easily access tickets on their mobile device, download them to a digital wallet, and enjoy a streamlined entry experience. When fans arrive to the Rogers Cup, they will be able to use their mobile device to enter the event. Digital tickets have been proven to help reduce ticket fraud.

As Tennis Canada's official ticketing partner, Ticketmaster will provide fans with a safe and secure location to buy, sell and transfer tickets. Fans can visit www.ticketmaster.ca for the widest selection of verified tickets.

'With a growing tennis fan base in Canada, it's incredibly important that Canadian tennis fans are able to purchase their tickets in a safe and secure manner,' said Rob Swann, Chief Commercial Officer of Tennis Canada. 'Ticketmaster's digital ticketing technology protects fans attending Rogers Cup by reducing fraud and improves their overall experience by making it easier to manage their tickets. We're excited to begin our partnership with such a trusted leader in the industry.'

'Ticketmaster is excited to partner with Tennis Canada and the Rogers Cup, which is the highlight of the sport in Canada,' said Patti-Anne Tarlton, Chief Operating Officer of Ticketmaster Canada. 'Through this partnership, tennis fans will not only see the safest and most secure ticket buying experience possible, but they will also see the most inventory available. We know tennis fans will love this new ticketing experience.'

About Ticketmaster
Ticketmaster is the global market leader in live event ticketing that drives 500 million ticket transactions per year. Through exclusive partnerships with thousands of venues, artists, sports leagues, and arts and theater tours, Ticketmaster delivers unparalleled access to the most iconic live events to millions of fans worldwide.

Media Contact
Ashley Dos Santos, Senior Director of Communications, Ticketmaster
[email protected]

Katie Spellman Manager, Media and PR, RC and National Events, Tennis Canada
[email protected]

###

Disclaimer

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 13:10:07 UTC
