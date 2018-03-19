LAS VEGAS, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Palms Casino Resort and Live Nation present GRAMMY-nominated trio blink-182's first-ever Las Vegas rock residency "Kings of the Weekend" at the newly renovated Pearl Concert Theater. The 16-show run, which begins May 26 with dates through November, is one of the resort's first major entertainment collaborations as part of the recently announced $620 million property-wide overhaul. In anticipation of announcing this milestone, blink-182 took a hand at making their unique mark on the property during its recent renovations. Known for their comical antics, the experience was captured on video here. (Press photos available for download here.)

blink-182's "Kings of the Weekend" 2018 dates:

May – 26-27

June – 8-9, 15-16, 23-24

October – 26-27

November – 2-3, 9-10, 16-17

Tickets for blink-182's "Kings of the Weekend" start at $59, plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, March 23, 2018. For more information, visit www.blink182vegas.com.

"blink-182 is one of those bands that crosses over multiple genres of music, and also transcends many generations of music lovers. They're a perfect fit for a true rock residency – our first at the Pearl," said Palms Casino Resort General Manager Jon Gray.

"When the Palms asked us to do a residency here in Vegas, we said 'Absolutely!'" said blink-182's Mark Hoppus. He jokingly continued, "Now, we just have to cast our show girls, create our set list – a true throwback of Vegas classics with Sinatra, Liberace. Maybe we can even marry someone on stage...The possibilities in Vegas are endless."

Blurring the line between rock, punk, and pop, blink-182 with Mark Hoppus (vocals/bass), Travis Barker (drums), and Matt Skiba (guitar), will bring it's nearly 25-year history of hit songs, inappropriate tales, and nonsensical antics to life in "Kings of the Weekend." The band is busy creatively putting together a musical adventure for the Vegas residency.

The band's seventh studio release California, features the Billboard Alternative Chart-topping "Bored to Death" and catchy "She's Out of Her Mind," as well as the residency title track "Kings of the Weekend."

Tickets for blink-182: Kings of the Weekend are $59, $79, $99, $109, and $169, plus applicable fees. All show times 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at blink182vegas.com or Ticketmaster.com. For exclusive ticket pre-sale information connect with Palms Casino Resort on socials @Palms.

