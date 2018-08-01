Lloyds Banking : Bank profit jumps 23 percent, in line with forecasts

Britain's biggest mortgage lender was predicted to book 3.2 billion pounds in pre-tax profit for the period to end-June, according to a bank-compiled average of forecasts provided to Reuters by an analyst.

The bank laid out a fresh three-year strategy in February aimed at bolstering its retail lending business against increasing competition from both established rivals and upstart financial technology firms.

Lloyds' focus on the UK also leaves its earnings exposed to the risks of Britain's departure from the European Union but the bank's management said it had seen few signs of Brexit-related strain on the economy.

"The UK economy remains resilient and, excluding the impact of adverse weather, continues to demonstrate robust growth," its CEO, Antonio Horta-Osorio, said in a statement.

The bank took a fresh 460 million pound provision for the mis-sale of payment protection insurance (PPI), a scandal that has cost the bank 18.8 billion pounds so far and that Lloyds had hoped to draw a line under already.

It reported a common equity tier one capital ratio - a measure of banks' financial strength - of 15.1 percent pre-dividend. The bank would pay an interim dividend of 1.07 pence per share, it said.

