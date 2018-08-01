Lloyds Banking : Bank profit jumps 23 percent, in line with forecasts

Log in
08/01/2018 | 08:28am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A man enters a Lloyds Bank branch in central London

LONDON (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group said on Wednesday its pre-tax profit for the first half of 2018 jumped by 23 percent to 3.1 billion pounds, broadly in line with expectations despite another hefty provision for insurance mis-selling.

Britain's biggest mortgage lender was predicted to book 3.2 billion pounds in pre-tax profit for the period to end-June, according to a bank-compiled average of forecasts provided to Reuters by an analyst.

The bank laid out a fresh three-year strategy in February aimed at bolstering its retail lending business against increasing competition from both established rivals and upstart financial technology firms.

Lloyds' focus on the UK also leaves its earnings exposed to the risks of Britain's departure from the European Union but the bank's management said it had seen few signs of Brexit-related strain on the economy.

"The UK economy remains resilient and, excluding the impact of adverse weather, continues to demonstrate robust growth," its CEO, Antonio Horta-Osorio, said in a statement.

The bank took a fresh 460 million pound provision for the mis-sale of payment protection insurance (PPI), a scandal that has cost the bank 18.8 billion pounds so far and that Lloyds had hoped to draw a line under already.

It reported a common equity tier one capital ratio - a measure of banks' financial strength - of 15.1 percent pre-dividend. The bank would pay an interim dividend of 1.07 pence per share, it said.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney and Lawrence White, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 18 539 M
EBIT 2018 8 760 M
Net income 2018 4 313 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,51%
P/E ratio 2018 10,35
P/E ratio 2019 8,95
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,41x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,40x
Capitalization 44 648 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 0,76  GBP
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osório Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Norman Roy Blackwell Chairman
Juan Calafat Colombás Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Mark George Culmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
