Lloyds Banking : Investors Applaud Dividend, Shrug Off PPI Charge -- Update

By Adam Clark

Shares in Lloyds Banking Group rose on Wednesday after the lender delivered a profit increase and dividend hike despite an unexpectedly high provision over mis-sold insurance claims.

The U.K.'s largest mortgage provider said its first-half pretax profit rose 23% to 3.12 billion pounds ($4.09 billion). Lloyds declared an interim dividend of 1.07 pence a share, up from 1.00 pence the prior year.

"This will boost hopes that Lloyds is on the way to becoming a safe, utility bank which pays a reliable dividend," investment platform AJ Bell said.

The dividend was supported by Lloyds's capital generation. The bank's common equity Tier 1 ratio, a key measure of capital strength, stood at 14.5% at the end of the half, including the dividend payout. This was up from 13.9% at the end of 2017. The bank said it now expects a 200-basis-point capital increase over 2018 before dividends.

The profit rise and dividend increase pleased investors, despite Lloyds taking GBP550 million in provisions for claims over mis-sold payment-protection insurance. The lender took an additional GBP460 million charge in the second quarter, having raised its view of expected claims to 13,000 a week until the August 2019 deadline, from 11,000 previously.

With the PPI deadline approaching, attention is turning to Lloyds's attempts to broaden its income base, having acquired the MBNA credit-card business and Zurich Insurance Group U.K. workplace pensions-and-savings business in 2017.

Lloyds said the MBNA purchase contributed to an improved net-interest margin, the difference between what it earns on lending and pays out on deposits, of 2.93%. The bank said it now expects to maintain that margin over the full year, up from previous guidance of 2.90%.

Net interest income rose 7% to GBP6.34 billion, driving a 2% rise in total income to GBP9.47 billion. Stripping out provisions and other exceptional items, Lloyds said its underlying profit rose 7% to GBP4.23 billion.

Meanwhile, Lloyds said it has seen no signs of increasing credit risk, despite concerns over the U.K. economy ahead of its exit from the European Union. Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio told reporters it has seen no effect on bad loans, and there is a "high likelihood" that the U.K. and the EU would avoid a "no-deal" Brexit.

Shares at 1126 GMT were up 1.7% at 63.41 pence.

