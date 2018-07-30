Log in
Lloyds Banking : Lawmakers criticise Lloyds compensation scheme for HBOS fraud victims

07/30/2018 | 04:40pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A man enters a Lloyds Bank branch in central London

LONDON (Reuters) - A group of British lawmakers on Monday wrote to the financial watchdog and the board of Lloyds Banking Group accusing the bank of "victim blaming" and "unfairness" in its redress scheme for victims of a fraud at its HBOS Reading division.

The letters, signed by lawmaker Kevin Hollinrake, who chairs the All Party Parliamentary Group for Fair Business Banking, said compensation offers the bank had made were insufficient and that victims were being treated with contempt by the bank.

"We have no trust in such an opaque process," he continued, in his letter to the Lloyds board.

"The arrogance of this approach can no longer be countenanced," the letter said.

Lloyds did not immediately provide a comment.

Hollinrake's letter caps weeks of renewed criticism of Lloyds' handling of the fraud at HBOS Reading, one of Britain's worst banking scandals that saw six people jailed for a total of 47 years last year.

The fraud targeted small businesses in the bank's impaired assets division, which were loaded up with unmanageable debt and stripped of their assets when they were unable to pay.

In his letter to the Financial Conduct Authority, Hollinrake called on the regulator to say what powers it had to rectify the problems he had outlined.

He pointed to the senior managers' regime, which aims to make executives at financial firms more accountable, noting that the group's concerns "relate not to past misconduct, but current treatment of victims of a proven fraud."

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Lawrence White and Adrian Croft)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 18 556 M
EBIT 2018 8 760 M
Net income 2018 4 313 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,50%
P/E ratio 2018 10,38
P/E ratio 2019 8,98
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,41x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,40x
Capitalization 44 779 M
Chart LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Lloyds Banking Group Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 0,77  GBP
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osório Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Norman Roy Blackwell Chairman
Juan Calafat Colombás Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Mark George Culmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP-8.02%58 632
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.50%391 039
BANK OF AMERICA5.22%313 712
WELLS FARGO-3.36%284 137
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-10.65%283 496
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.81%241 855
