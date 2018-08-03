Lloyds Banking : bank raises variable mortgage rates

The bank's Lloyds and Halifax homeowner variable mortgage rates, and its Halifax standard variable mortgage rate, will rise to 4.24 percent, according to a bank spokeswoman. Its Lloyds standard variable mortgage rate will rise to 2.75 percent.

"We will be contacting all customers who will see a change to their monthly mortgage payment to let them know what this means for them," the spokeswoman said, noting around half of the bank's customers have fixed rates and will therefore see no change.

"The group's savings rates are currently under review, and any change will coincide with those being made to revisionary mortgage rates," she added.

Barclays raised its mortgage rates on Thursday, shortly after the Bank of England's decision.

An HSBC spokesman said on Thursday the bank was reviewing both its variable rate mortgages and savings rates.

