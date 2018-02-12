Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Lloyds Banking Group    LLOY   GB0008706128

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP (LLOY)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Lloyds Banking : sets targets for ethnic minority representation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/12/2018 | 11:16am CET
A sign is seen outside a branch of Lloyds Bank in central London

LONDON (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group will increase the representation of ethnic minorities in its senior management to 8 percent, becoming the first FTSE 100 company to set a public target for this, it said on Monday.

Currently 5.6 percent of the bank's senior management and 8.3 percent of its entire workforce are from black and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds. The bank said this did not reflect its customer base, of which 10 percent are from a BAME background.

"Our data shows that while we are making good progress, we think this rate of progress is too slow, so we are committing to bring change sooner," said Fiona Cannon, director of responsible business and inclusion at the bank.

The announcement comes as part of a three-year strategy due to be laid out alongside the bank's annual results next week and follows criticism of some of Britain's largest companies for being opaque around the ethnic and gender diversity of their staff.

In a report last November, the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association said only 15 percent of FTSE 100 companies provided details of the ethnic diversity of their workforce.

Twelve percent of the UK labor force and 14 percent of the total population are from a BAME background.

The Lloyds announcement was first reported by Sky News on Sunday. Its report said that Lloyds' upcoming strategy update would include an investment program costing roughly 2.6 billion pounds and potentially as much as 3 billion.

The strategy is expected to concentrate on digital innovation, but could also include a renewed push to ramp up the bank's insurance and wealth businesses.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
11:16a LLOYDS BANKING : sets targets for ethnic minority representation
11:02a Bounceback for FTSE as commodities stocks recover
02/11 LLOYDS BANKING : sets ethnic leadership goal in first for FTSE-100 company
02/08 FTSE slides after BOE meeting as pound pops higher
02/08 LLOYDS BANKING : Professor Green, Jeremy Paxman, Alex Brooker and Rachel Riley s..
02/07 LLOYDS BANKING : Securing the future of banking
02/07 Financials help FTSE 100 off 10-month lows
02/07 LLOYDS BANKING : Wealthy parents restrict cash to educate children about finance..
02/07 Banks in Britain, U.S. ban Bitcoin buying with credit cards
02/06 FTSE suffers biggest drop since Brexit vote as stocks sell-off deepens
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/09 A Macro Look At The Big British Banks
02/05 WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Signs Of A Top Or Just Noise?
02/05 Credit card ban on buying cryptocurrencies
01/31 EU holding the line against British banks
01/25 Tracking Ken Fisher's Fisher Asset Management Portfolio - Q4 2017 Update
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2017 18 396 M
EBIT 2017 8 866 M
Net income 2017 3 692 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 6,12%
P/E ratio 2017 13,38
P/E ratio 2018 10,37
Capi. / Sales 2017 2,61x
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,59x
Capitalization 47 963 M
Chart LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Lloyds Banking Group Technical Analysis Chart | LLOY | GB0008706128 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 0,75  GBP
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
António Horta-Osório Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Norman Roy Blackwell Chairman
Juan Calafat Colombás Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
George Mark Culmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Morteza Mahjour Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP-2.22%66 325
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY0.88%374 314
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA7.74%358 792
BANK OF AMERICA2.74%312 014
WELLS FARGO-8.69%276 399
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.85%266 357
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.