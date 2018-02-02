Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Lloyds Banking Group    LLOY   GB0008706128

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP (LLOY)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

TSB profit falls, expects to pay more fees to Lloyds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/02/2018 | 10:06am CET
A sign is displayed outside a branch of the TSB bank in central London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's TSB Bank expects to pay more in fees to Lloyds Banking Group (>> Lloyds Banking Group) for using its former owner's banking platform, as it posted a profit fall in 2017 as a result of the payments.

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's TSB Bank expects to pay more in fees to Lloyds Banking Group (>> Lloyds Banking Group) for using its former owner's banking platform, as it posted a profit fall in 2017 as a result of the payments.

Since it was taken over by Spain's Banco Sabadell (>> Banco de Sabadell) in 2015, TSB has been using Lloyds' IT infrastructure, at a cost of hundreds of millions of pounds each year.

TSB said on Friday its operating costs rose by 16.7 percent to 821 million pounds in 2017 while its profit before tax fell to 162.7 million pounds, primarily due to a 122 million pound increase in the fees payable to Lloyds.

The fall in the bank's profit was also as a result of a non-recurring gain from the sale of its interest in Visa Europe, worth 32.5 million pounds, in the previous year.

TSB said it will finally migrate off the Lloyds platform and onto a newly-built one this year, but until the roll-out is complete, it remains tied into fee increases.

The bank also named a new chairman, with former Standard Chartered banker Richard Meddings, a non-executive director at TSB, succeeding Will Samuel with immediate effect.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by Alexander Smith)

Stocks treated in this article : Banco de Sabadell, Lloyds Banking Group, Standard Chartered
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
10:06a TSB profit falls, expects to pay more fees to Lloyds
02/01 NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE : Ex-DiData CIO Wilcocks joins Discovery
02/01 LLOYDS BANKING : Noel Edmonds to take on Lloyds in court after gaining legal fun..
01/31 LLOYDS BANKING : Publication of Final Terms
01/31 LLOYDS BANKING : Bank of Scotland-Scottish business confidence low but 'modest' ..
01/31 LLOYDS BANKING : The Tech Partnership and Lloyds Banking Group take the lead in ..
01/31 UK banks secure cuts in cash machine network costs
01/31 LLOYDS BANKING : Noel Edmonds secures funding to pursue £60m Lloyds claim
01/31 LLOYDS BANKING : Scottish companies signal only modest pay rises
01/31 LLOYDS BANKING : Tycoon plans new bank to raise cash for business expansions
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/31 EU holding the line against British banks
01/25 Tracking Ken Fisher's Fisher Asset Management Portfolio - Q4 2017 Update
01/25 Ulta Beauty Is Getting Promotional - Cramer's Lightning Round (1/24/18)
01/16 Barclays Is Now A Value Play
01/03 Investors prepare for Mifid II
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2017 18 396 M
EBIT 2017 8 866 M
Net income 2017 3 705 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 5,84%
P/E ratio 2017 13,91
P/E ratio 2018 10,96
Capi. / Sales 2017 2,71x
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,69x
Capitalization 49 892 M
Chart LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Lloyds Banking Group Technical Analysis Chart | LLOY | GB0008706128 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 0,75  GBP
Spread / Average Target 7,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
António Horta-Osório Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Norman Roy Blackwell Chairman
Juan Calafat Colombás Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
George Mark Culmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Morteza Mahjour Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP1.85%71 131
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA20.65%402 802
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.64%401 343
BANK OF AMERICA7.99%333 780
WELLS FARGO7.60%324 155
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION23.83%308 321
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.