Tariffs Throw Wrench Into Manufacturers' Plans

By Andrew Tangel and Mike Colias

President Donald Trump's pledge to impose steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports dimmed more than a year of growing optimism for many U.S. manufacturers.

Mr. Trump's plan for 25% tariffs on imported steel and 10% on aluminum raised the specter of price spikes, shortages and retaliatory trade barriers on U.S. exports.

Most of all, the lack of details about Mr. Trump's tariff plan injected major unknowns into business planning, executives and trade groups say.

"It's the uncertainty that has many people concerned," said John Hayes, chief executive of Ball Corp., a major producer of beverage cans and metal food packaging that employs about 9,000 workers in the U.S. "We don't know what products it's on. We don't know from which countries it's on. We don't know how it's going to be implemented."

A senior White House official said Friday that the president won't exempt allies such Canada and Europe from the global tariffs, but officials are finalizing many details ahead of the planned rollout of the policies next week. Crucial questions remained unanswered, such as whether the duties would apply to all steel products or would exempt semifinished products. The European Union has threatened to respond with tariffs on American products.

Many U.S. parts-makers fret that the plans could send business to overseas competitors, if tariffs drive up domestic prices and fuel inflation on top of what manufacturers have already been paying. They also fear tariffs could have unintended consequences, eventually diverting business away from U.S. steel makers and shifting manufacturing abroad.

"It's just a terribly disruptive move," said P.J. Thompson, president of Trans-Matic Manufacturing Inc. in Holland, Mich., which fashions steel into parts sold to auto makers and other manufacturers.

"I don't think he's trying to hurt us," Mr. Thompson said, referring to the president. "He's pursuing something other than what economic reality is."

Businesses and their trade groups didn't know which types of steel or aluminum, and from which countries, would be included in the trade barriers, which would be broad and potentially without a time limit.

"No one knows yet -- I don't think the president knows," said one Washington, D.C., lobbyist for manufacturers. Among unanswered questions was how businesses could angle for exemptions through a formal process. "Everybody is alarmed," the lobbyist said.

Some small manufacturers wondered whether the tariffs could help them, depending on how they are applied.

Brian Pelke, president of Kay Manufacturing Co., an auto supplier near Chicago, is eager to see whether the tariffs apply to steel forgings as well as to raw steel. The company uses forgings to make parts for vehicle engines.

Mr. Pelke believes tariffs could help level the playing field between his company and overseas competitors, who he says sometimes ship lower-cost forgings into the U.S. to be made into parts, giving them a price advantage.

"It's a challenge winning new business when we're going up against someone from Korea or China," said Mr. Pelke, whose company has about 180 employees. "In my small world, this could help."

U.S. manufacturers for more than a year have ramped up hiring and production as they cheered Mr. Trump's moves to roll back regulations and overhaul a tax code they saw as onerous.

"This is going to unfortunately throw some cold water on that momentum," said Jason Andringa, chief executive of Vermeer Corp., an Iowa maker of construction and agricultural equipment. "It's going to bring a dynamic of risk and volatility that we haven't had to deal with in a while."

As some business groups, executives and lobbyists scrambled to register their opposition with the White House and the American public, the European Union threatened to impose tariffs on U.S. products including jeans, bourbon and motorcycles if Mr. Trump follows through with his plans. Mr. Trump on Saturday said the U.S. would respond with what he called a tax on European cars that "freely pour into the U.S."

A Levi Strauss & Co. spokeswoman said Friday, "These measures will not only hurt American brands and workers but also have reverberations across the global economy."

Following the tariff announcement, home-appliance maker Electrolux AB, of Sweden, said it was putting on hold a planned $250 million investment to modernize and expand a plant in Springfield, Tenn. It said it won't make a decision on the Tennessee investment until it hears more details about the tariffs.

Auto-supplier executives were concerned their costs could rise sharply if tariffs prompt domestic steel producers to boost prices, said Detroit-area attorney Dan Sharkey, who counts some of them as clients. Mr. Sharkey said the supplier executives wanted to know whether they could expect customers such as General Motors Co. or Ford Motor Co. to revise their purchase contracts to absorb some of the increased cost.

"I tell them, 'Mostly the answer is no, because you're stuck in a fixed contract,' " Mr. Sharkey said. "You're going to have to beg for their mercy to get a price increase."

Domestic steel companies will likely expand production to alleviate supply shortages caused by the tariffs, analysts said.

"I'm convinced there will be a great deal of investment in the industry, " said Nucor Corp. Chief Executive John Ferriola in an interview last week after the president announced the tariffs.

"If we had the assurity that there was going to be a meaningful and comprehensive trade remedy, it would create a willingness to invest in our facilities," Mr. Ferriola said.

Wes Smith, owner of E&E Mfg. Co., a 700-employee Plymouth, Mich., supplier of metal stampings used in the auto industry, monitored the tariff news Thursday with concern and drank a half-bottle of wine when he got home.

Mr. Smith worries about a repeat of 2002, when steel tariffs sent his costs spiking 30% within weeks. His customers -- auto makers and other large auto suppliers -- were reluctant to absorb any of the cost increase or pass it on to customers, and he worries some could look to Canada or Mexico for cheaper options. "Until we see the particulars, nobody knows," he said.

--Bob Tita contributed to this article.

Write to Andrew Tangel at [email protected] and Mike Colias at [email protected]