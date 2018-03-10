U.S. Allies Jockey for Exemptions to Donald Trump's Tariffs -- 2nd Update

By Emre Peker in Brussels and Jacob M. Schlesinger in Washington

President Donald Trump's declaration Thursday that he would soon impose tariffs on steel and aluminum prompted a swift response from allies: calls to be exempted from the duties.

The jockeying for favor was prompted by Mr. Trump's promise upon announcing the tariffs that the U.S. would "show great flexibility" in levying them when they take effect within 15 days. The duties would exclude Canada and Mexico, fellow members of the North American Free Trade Agreement, and the administration would consider exempting military allies, Mr. Trump said.

The two tariff proclamations signed by Mr. Trump on Thursday include specific provisions inviting allies to seek negotiations over exemptions, and he put his U.S. trade representative, Robert Lighthizer, in charge of the process. Diplomats say they have been told to expect details for how to apply next week.

The president himself signaled the frenzy he had kicked off, tweeting Friday evening that he had spoken to Australian Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull and that the two were "Working very quickly on a security agreement so we don't have to impose steel or aluminum tariffs on our ally, the great nation of Australia!"

European Union officials said they would present their case to Mr. Lighthizer during a long-planned meeting Saturday in Brussels. On Friday, EU officials said the bloc's members should be excluded because they are all U.S. military allies. Of its 28 members, 22 also belong to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

"The EU, our member states are very close allies of the United States -- has always been, will always be -- in terms of trade and in terms of security," said Jyrki Katainen, a vice president at the European Commission, the bloc's executive arm. "We should get an exclusion."

Mr. Trump's exclusion of Canada and Mexico appeared aimed at extracting concessions in ongoing Nafta renegotiations.

Mr. Trump didn't mention Europe by name Thursday, but during the tariff announcement, he alluded to his longstanding complaint that some NATO members don't pay what he considers their fair share of the costs, and hinted that he might tie tariff relief to pledges for higher defense spending.

"I have had many conversations with many of my counterparts" from other countries, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC Friday. "The president can do exemptions, and my expectation is that there may be some other countries that he considers in the next two weeks."

Mr. Mnuchin, asked whether it would be appropriate to link tariff relief to European military spending, said: "one of the great things is this is not a conventional president, and because of that, we're getting results that we wouldn't have otherwise seen."

The way the exemption process was launched has heightened anxiety among American allies. Countries have so far been given no details, and "time is short -- there's only 15 days," said David O'Sullivan, the EU ambassador to the U.S.

Adding to the sense of urgency, "they've created a process where you want to be at the front of the line, rather than the end," said Scott Paul, president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing, a steel industry advocacy group that backed the tariffs. That is because Trump officials have said that for every country carved out, tariffs would have to go higher on everybody else to ensure the same level of import protection.

"We don't know if we just have to make our case that we're allies and we're working through global forums to help reduce steel overcapacity -- if so, that should not be so complicated," said a Japanese trade official. "If we have to do something like a mini-Nafta, where we have to make more trade concessions, that could be impossible in 15 days" he added.

In a sign of the scramble afoot, British Trade Secretary Liam Fox on Thursday told the British Broadcasting Corp. that during a coming trip to Washington he would be "looking to see how we can maximize the U.K.'s case for exemption" from the tariffs. The U.K. plans to leave the EU next year, but until then its trade policy is decided as part of the bloc, and it can't act alone.

Mr. Fox's office later clarified his statement. "We will work with EU partners to consider the scope for exemptions," a spokesman said.

"The U.S. has offered to talk to other countries, and we're going to take them up on that offer," a Brazilian Foreign Ministry official said, adding that the government would "of course" ask for an exemption.

Argentine President Mauricio Macri also raised his concerns over the fallout from the U.S. tariffs on Friday during a phone call with Mr. Trump, who agreed to evaluate his request for an exemption, the government in Buenos Aires said in a statement.

EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom, who speaks for the bloc, said that at the Brussels meeting on Saturday she would seek clarity on how the U.S. would hand out exemptions.

The meeting, which will also include Japanese Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko, was initially organized as a follow-up to the December declaration that the U.S., EU and Japan would jointly fight unfair trade practices and global overcapacity -- an effort primarily targeting China. But Mr. Trump's move this week will now dominate discussions instead, EU officials said.

An EU official dismissed two-track negotiations with the U.S. to secure exemptions and address Mr. Trump's grievances on trade imbalances. Ms. Malmstrom said the bloc would be ready to impose rebalancing measures in line with World Trade Organization rules within 90 days, but may extend its timeline to allow for discussions with the U.S.

"I hope that nobody will expect that we would give some concessions on trade issues -- even if the trade between the U.S. and Europe has been put in question," Mr. Katainen said. "This is not a trade negotiation; now we're talking about unilateral action against international rules, and we want to sort it out before it becomes really a problem."

