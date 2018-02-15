Antofagasta : Secures Local Government Approval for $1.1 Billion Mine Revamp

By Oliver Griffin

Chilean copper miner Antofagasta PLC (ANTO.LN) said Wednesday that it received unanimous environmental approval from the regional government in Coquimbo, Chile to proceed with the $1.1 billion revamp of its Los Pelambres mine.

Antofagasta said the upgrade will include a desalination plant at its port facility in Los Vilos, Coquimbo, new ore mills and new infrastructure at the mine.

With the upgrade, Antofagasta said it expects processing capacity to reach the authorized 210,000 tons a day.

The mining company said it would still need to obtain other permissions before starting the revamp of Los Pelambres.

