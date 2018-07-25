Log in
LOBLAW COMPANIES LTD
Loblaw Companies Ltd : Loblaw Companies Limited to Host Earnings Call

07/25/2018 | 02:19pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2018 / Loblaw Companies Limited (OTC PINK: LBLCF) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on July 25, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/11646.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Latest news on LOBLAW COMPANIES LTD
AC
01:34pLOBLAW : profit falls to $50 million in second quarter after fair-value adjustme..
AQ
01:17pLOBLAW : Canadian grocery chain Loblaw's profit beat estimates
RE
12:31pLOBLAW : Reports 2018 Second Quarter Results(1)
AQ
07/24LULULEMON ATHLETICA : selects former Sears Canada, Loblaw executive as CEO
AQ
07/23LOBLAW : One person hospitalized, chicken products recalled
AQ
07/21LOBLAW : No Name brand chicken nuggets recalled due to possible salmonella
AQ
07/21LOBLAW : recalls No Name chicken nuggets due to possible Salmonella contaminatio..
AQ
07/21PUBLIC SAFETY NOTICE : Loblaw recalling select No Name® Chicken Nuggets
AQ
07/20LOBLAW COMPANIES LTD : half-yearly earnings release
07/10Upcoming Catalyst For These Six Marijuana Unicorn Stocks 
06/25Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Week Of.. 
05/08WEEKLY CANNABIS REPORT : MedReleaf Sell, TGOD IPO, Loblaw Wins 
05/06Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Week Of.. 
05/02Loblaw Companies' (LBLCF) CEO Galen Weston on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call.. 
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 47 139 M
EBIT 2018 2 781 M
Net income 2018 1 044 M
Debt 2018 9 600 M
Yield 2018 1,68%
P/E ratio 2018 25,00
P/E ratio 2019 24,91
EV / Sales 2018 0,76x
EV / Sales 2019 0,75x
Capitalization 26 012 M
Technical analysis trends LOBLAW COMPANIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 77,8  CAD
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Galen G. Weston Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sarah Ruth Davis President
Mike Motz Chief Operating Officer
Darren G. Myers Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Charles O'Neill Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOBLAW COMPANIES LTD1.73%19 761
SYSCO CORPORATION15.64%36 917
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.74%36 527
TESCO23.25%33 201
AHOLD DELHAIZE16.93%31 350
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD12.82%30 149
