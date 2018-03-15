Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lockheed Martin Corporation    LMT

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION (LMT)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Lockheed Martin : Awarded Contract to Train Special Operations Airmen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 06:01pm CET

ORLANDO, Fla., March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Air Force awarded Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) a contract to provide comprehensive training support services for Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC), supporting schoolhouse operations for various crew positions across multiple mission design series aircraft, aircrew training and support for AFSOC Special Operation Forces (SOF) aircrews and assets. The Air Commando Training and Support (ACTS) contract has the potential of lasting up to eight years, with an overall value of $200 million or more.

Lockheed Martin MC-130J Commando II. Photo: Lockheed Martin

The AFSOC ACTS program provides Air Force special operations with aircrew instruction and distributed, fully-networked mission rehearsal and training capabilities, as well as logistics support for numerous AFSOC weapon systems, including the special mission C-130J, CV-22 and a wide variety of other training systems.

"Through the ACTS program, we offer a realistic, concurrent, resilient and cost-effective training solution to meet the rapidly changing requirements and needs of the modern warfighter," said Tom Gordon, vice president of Training and Simulation Solutions at Lockheed Martin. "Lockheed Martin has been supporting AFSOC for over 27 years, and we are proud to continue this partnership by delivering innovative solutions to prepare them for their most critical missions."

Under this contract, Lockheed Martin will provide engineering and cybersecurity support that will ensure AFSOC's training devices remain concurrent with their aircraft. Through advancements with virtual reality development, this program will offer aircrew members with next-generation training capability.     

For additional information, visit www.lockheedmartin.com/training

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 100,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

 

Lockheed Martin Logo (PRNewsFoto/Lockheed Martin)

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lockheed-martin-awarded-contract-to-train-special-operations-airmen-300614751.html

SOURCE Lockheed Martin


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATIO
06:01pLOCKHEED MARTIN : Awarded Contract to Train Special Operations Airmen
PR
04:44pLOCKHEED MARTIN : Knowledgement Management Office (KMO) Services
AQ
12:35pLOCKHEED MARTIN : Completes Acceptance Test of First TPS-77 MRR
AQ
07:48aBOEING : SpaceX, Big Rival Share Rocket Job -- WSJ
DJ
04:41aBOEING : SpaceX and United Launch Alliance Split $640 Million In Pentagon Rocket..
DJ
03/14LOCKHEED MARTIN : Federal Contracts Awarded by Federal Agencies in Maryland (Mar..
AQ
03/14LOCKHEED MARTIN : J-- 1 Year Performanced Based Logistics Contract for repair of..
AQ
03/14LOCKHEED MARTIN : Completes Acceptance Test of First TPS-77 MRR; Delivery Marks ..
AQ
03/14LOCKHEED MARTIN : MBDA Form JV as Team Negotiates German Missile Defense System ..
AQ
03/13LOCKHEED MARTIN : Federal Contracts Awarded by Federal Agencies in Alabama (Marc..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:38aIndia eyes Super Hornet for Air Force 
03/14Don't Invest Based On Trump's Tweets - Cramer's Mad Money (3/13/18) 
03/14Lockheed wins $1.5B Pentagon contract 
03/12LOCKHEED MARTIN : The Sky Is The Limit 
03/12Israel may replace ageing fleet with Chinooks 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.