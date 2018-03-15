Lockheed Martin : Awarded Contract to Train Special Operations Airmen

ORLANDO, Fla., March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Air Force awarded Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) a contract to provide comprehensive training support services for Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC), supporting schoolhouse operations for various crew positions across multiple mission design series aircraft, aircrew training and support for AFSOC Special Operation Forces (SOF) aircrews and assets. The Air Commando Training and Support (ACTS) contract has the potential of lasting up to eight years, with an overall value of $200 million or more.

The AFSOC ACTS program provides Air Force special operations with aircrew instruction and distributed, fully-networked mission rehearsal and training capabilities, as well as logistics support for numerous AFSOC weapon systems, including the special mission C-130J, CV-22 and a wide variety of other training systems.

"Through the ACTS program, we offer a realistic, concurrent, resilient and cost-effective training solution to meet the rapidly changing requirements and needs of the modern warfighter," said Tom Gordon, vice president of Training and Simulation Solutions at Lockheed Martin. "Lockheed Martin has been supporting AFSOC for over 27 years, and we are proud to continue this partnership by delivering innovative solutions to prepare them for their most critical missions."

Under this contract, Lockheed Martin will provide engineering and cybersecurity support that will ensure AFSOC's training devices remain concurrent with their aircraft. Through advancements with virtual reality development, this program will offer aircrew members with next-generation training capability.

