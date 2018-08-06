Lockheed Martin Extends Work with Fort Worth's Expanco, Inc.

Fort worth, Texas, Aug. 6, 2018 - Lockheed Martin selected Expanco, Inc., a non-profit agency that provides vocational services to adults with severe disabilities, to perform aircraft parts cleaning and packaging in support of the F-35 Lightning II fighter jet program.

'Lockheed Martin's F-35 program is delivering more than just air combat superiority to the men and women of the United States armed forces,' said Congressman Marc Veasey. 'It is simultaneously delivering quality jobs to American workers across the country, and around the world. This includes powering job creation for adults with disabilities in the local area.'

Expanco, Inc. provides services and supports its operations through a competitive packaging and assembly plant, secure document destruction and community job placement services. Expanco assists hundreds of deserving adults each day in an effort to maximize their independence, earnings potential and social skills.

'We have a longstanding relationship with Expanco based on the quality of work and their commitment to serving the community,' said Janet Duffey, vice president of Lockheed Martin Aeronautics' Supply Chain Management. 'The F-35 program's success is a direct result of quality of work and relationships with our suppliers.'

Founded in 1980, Expanco, Inc. was one of Tarrant County's first programs designed to provide secure employment opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities. More information about Expanco, Inc. is available on its website: www.expanco.com.

