Lockheed Martin Partners with Girls in Tech to Fuel STEM Education and Careers Across Asia

SINGAPORE, Feb. 3, 2018 - Lockheed Martin today announced a year-long partnership with Girls in Tech - a global non-profit organization focused on the engagement, education and empowerment of girls and women who are passionate about technology - to promoteScience, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education and careers across Asia.

Through the partnership, Lockheed Martin will support current programs developed by Girls in Tech including tech workshops and boot-camps, as well as develop curated activities in conjunction with the organization in three primary countries. These are Singapore, Indonesia and the Republic of Korea.

The first of these activities is a STEM-focused symposium at the Singapore Youth Flying Club on Saturday, February 3, 2018 featuring a panel of women leaders in aerospace and technology. The symposium aims to further provoke the conversation about the importance/benefit of STEM education, and spark serious interest in the pursuit of STEM education and careers by more female secondary school students.

'STEM is an essential part of Lockheed Martin, and we are delighted to partner with Girls in Tech to encourage young people, particularly female students, to explore STEM education and careers,' said Charles (Chuck) Jones, Regional Executive for Lockheed Martin in Asia. 'We believe that STEM education benefits from close collaboration between industry, educators and grassroots organisations. Through initiatives like this, we aim to inspire the STEM talents of tomorrow, who come in all shapes, sizes, and genders.' he added.

'We're thrilled to kick-off our partnership with Lockheed Martin today and plan to work hand-in-hand with them as we invest in the education and empowerment of females across the globe,' said Adriana Gascoigne, founder and CEO of Girls in Tech. 'We're unceasingly committed to promoting gender diversity in the workforce, and together with our esteemed partner, Lockheed Martin we can continue to emphasize the importance of advancing STEM education and career opportunities for both girls and women.'

'Girls in Tech Singapore is very excited to be the first country to kick-start this partnership with Lockheed Martin. Given Singapore's long-standing aspiration to be the region's aviation hub and a smart nation, it's timely and beneficial to encourage participation from a diverse audience, particularly from the female community that is currently underrepresented in STEM industries,' said Wan Ting Poh, Managing Director of Girls in Tech Singapore. 'GITSG have been actively encouraging this through engagements with schools, teachers and parents. With this partnership, we hope to further empower the female student community to make more informed career choices by opening up options to them especially through engaging role models from leading STEM companies such as Lockheed Martin.'

Lockheed Martin's collaboration with Girls in Tech is part of Lockheed Martin's global commitment to STEM programs. In 2016 the corporation contributed more than $24 million internationally to support initiatives with a strong emphasis on STEM education. Our event in Singapore, to be followed by activities in Indonesia and the Republic of Korea, complement existing programs in India and Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 100,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

About Girls in Tech (GIT)

Girls in Tech (GIT) is a global non-profit focused on the engagement, education and empowerment of girls and women who are passionate about technology. Adriana Gascoigne founded GIT in 2007 to create a support framework to help women advance their careers in STEM fields. GIT aims to accelerate the growth of innovative women entering into the high-tech industry and building start-ups. GIT achieves this through the creation of proprietary, innovative programming and strategic global partnerships.

With headquarters in San Francisco and more than 100,000 members located around the globe, GIT relies on volunteer efforts to lead each of the 60 local chapters. Programming and events vary by chapter based on local interests and needs. GIT is not just for professional women. It exists for anyone with an interest in technology, start-ups and providing women with a platform for growth. But GIT operates with the spirit of the girl within all of us-fearless, lively and determined. For the latest updates, read GIT's blog or follow them on Facebook or Twitte