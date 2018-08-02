Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lockheed Martin Corporation    LMT

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION (LMT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Lockheed Martin : Signs WAV4M to Sell Communications Products to Public Safety Sector

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 02:45pm CEST

Lockheed Martin Signs WAV4M to Sell Communications Products to Public Safety Sector

Marietta, Ga., Aug. 1, 2018 - Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) signed WAV4M as its exclusive, domestic reseller for the Universal Communications Platform™ (UCP™) family of solutions to address a potentially $14 billion critical communications market.

On the front lines of any crisis or combat situation or natural disaster, connecting separate networks for communications among first responders makes all the difference when saving time and lives. Lockheed Martin's UCP helps this audience meet the demanding and changing emergency environments by providing interoperability between nearly any communications device; i.e.:

  • radio systems (tactical and LMR both secured and non-secure),

  • cellular telephones,

  • landline telephones,

  • commercial Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phones,

  • and Smart Phones.

'There's been an ongoing industry debate between traditional land mobile radio versus mission critical push-to-talk, but we see a very real need to bridge both technologies,' said Christian Barker, chief executive officer, WAV4M. 'Lockheed Martin's software-based UCP, combined with our Project 25-over-cellular solution, will be the only one of its kind in this industry that will serve as this bridge. Furthermore, Lockheed Martin's technologies such as advanced video compression, software-defined deployable networks, and encryption technology bring the future vision of IT-based communications solutions to the market today.'

The UCP is vendor and equipment agnostic and can be used with any existing radios and systems. This allows monitoring, control and dispatch from any location with a network connection and a smart phone, laptop, PC, or PDA - no matter the radio vendor, frequency or band.

'When first responders react to emergencies, the ability to seamlessly connect state, local and federal organizations, regardless of device, is paramount to public safety,' said Doug Booth, director of business development, Lockheed Martin Cyber Solutions. 'By delivering the UCP capability, we can provide the public sector an efficient and affordable solution to help first responders do their jobs more effectively.'

For additional product information, visit WAV4M's website: www.wav4m.com

About WAV4M

WAV4M (pronounced wave-form), a Texas-based company, is a research and development company specifically created to innovate, adapt, and bring Lockheed Martin communication technologies into mission critical markets. Utilizing Lockheed Martin technologies, WAV4M is bridging the gap between traditional Land Mobile Radios and IT based communications systems.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 100,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. This year the company received three Edison Awards for ground-breaking innovations in autonomy, satellite technology and directed energy.

Disclaimer

Lockheed Martin Corporation published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 12:44:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATIO
02:45pLOCKHEED MARTIN : Signs WAV4M to Sell Communications Products to Public Safety S..
PU
01:21pLOCKHEED MARTIN : MILITARY $149,437 Federal Contract Awarded to Lockheed Martin
AQ
08/01LOCKHEED MARTIN : Sikorsky To Cut Hundreds Of Florida Jobs As Black Hawk Product..
AQ
08/01LOCKHEED MARTIN : FXR Study
AQ
08/01LOCKHEED MARTIN : MILITARY $562,299 Federal Contract Awarded to Lockheed Martin
AQ
08/01LOCKHEED MARTIN : MILITARY $16.16 Million Federal Contract Awarded to Lockheed M..
AQ
07/31LOCKHEED MARTIN : Spral118r0038
AQ
07/31LOCKHEED MARTIN : University of Alabama to receive $15 million gift
AQ
07/31LOCKHEED MARTIN : MILITARY $1.05 Million Federal Contract Awarded to Lockheed Ma..
AQ
07/30LOCKHEED MARTIN : 70-- disk drive unit
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01Everything Is Changing! Dump Old Economy Stocks Now (Kirk Spano) 
07/30Raytheon's Stock To Recover And Thrive 
07/3027 Industrial Sector 'Safer' Dividend WallStars Tagged For July 
07/30LOCKHEED MARTIN : A Great Choice For Dividend Investors, Too 
07/3050 Top Industrial WallStars By Yield And By Price Targets For July 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 52 468 M
EBIT 2018 7 132 M
Net income 2018 4 903 M
Debt 2018 12 681 M
Yield 2018 2,52%
P/E ratio 2018 19,03
P/E ratio 2019 17,17
EV / Sales 2018 2,02x
EV / Sales 2019 1,90x
Capitalization 93 111 M
Chart LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lockheed Martin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 378 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marillyn A. Hewson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rodney A. Makoske SVP-Corporate Engineering, Technology & Operations
Bruce L. Tanner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nolan Don Archibald Lead Independent Director
Joseph W. Ralston Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION1.21%93 111
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION5.75%108 600
AIRBUS SE28.43%95 854
GENERAL DYNAMICS-3.66%59 335
RAYTHEON5.42%56 884
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-2.09%52 401
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.