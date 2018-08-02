Lockheed Martin Signs WAV4M to Sell Communications Products to Public Safety Sector

Marietta, Ga., Aug. 1, 2018 - Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) signed WAV4M as its exclusive, domestic reseller for the Universal Communications Platform™ (UCP™) family of solutions to address a potentially $14 billion critical communications market.

On the front lines of any crisis or combat situation or natural disaster, connecting separate networks for communications among first responders makes all the difference when saving time and lives. Lockheed Martin's UCP helps this audience meet the demanding and changing emergency environments by providing interoperability between nearly any communications device; i.e.:

radio systems (tactical and LMR both secured and non-secure),

cellular telephones,

landline telephones,

commercial Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phones,

and Smart Phones.

'There's been an ongoing industry debate between traditional land mobile radio versus mission critical push-to-talk, but we see a very real need to bridge both technologies,' said Christian Barker, chief executive officer, WAV4M. 'Lockheed Martin's software-based UCP, combined with our Project 25-over-cellular solution, will be the only one of its kind in this industry that will serve as this bridge. Furthermore, Lockheed Martin's technologies such as advanced video compression, software-defined deployable networks, and encryption technology bring the future vision of IT-based communications solutions to the market today.'

The UCP is vendor and equipment agnostic and can be used with any existing radios and systems. This allows monitoring, control and dispatch from any location with a network connection and a smart phone, laptop, PC, or PDA - no matter the radio vendor, frequency or band.

'When first responders react to emergencies, the ability to seamlessly connect state, local and federal organizations, regardless of device, is paramount to public safety,' said Doug Booth, director of business development, Lockheed Martin Cyber Solutions. 'By delivering the UCP capability, we can provide the public sector an efficient and affordable solution to help first responders do their jobs more effectively.'

For additional product information, visit WAV4M's website: www.wav4m.com

About WAV4M

WAV4M (pronounced wave-form), a Texas-based company, is a research and development company specifically created to innovate, adapt, and bring Lockheed Martin communication technologies into mission critical markets. Utilizing Lockheed Martin technologies, WAV4M is bridging the gap between traditional Land Mobile Radios and IT based communications systems.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 100,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. This year the company received three Edison Awards for ground-breaking innovations in autonomy, satellite technology and directed energy.