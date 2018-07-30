Loews : Diamond Offshore Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results

HOUSTON, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) today reported the following results for the second quarter of 2018:



Three Months Ended

Thousands of dollars, except per share data June 30, 2018

March 31, 2018

Total revenues $ 268,861

$ 295,510

Operating (loss) income (52,375)

512

Adjusted operating (loss) income (23,885)

3,294

Net (loss) income (69,274)

19,321

Adjusted net loss (44,900)

(21,345)

(Loss) earnings per diluted share $ (0.50)

$ 0.14

Adjusted loss per diluted share $ (0.33)

$ (0.16)



"We made strong progress in the second quarter of 2018, securing several new fixtures that add an additional net 5 years of backlog across our 6th generation drillships," said Marc Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The Company extended the current Ocean BlackHawk contract through the second quarter of 2021 and also executed two new two-year contracts, one for the Ocean BlackHornet and one for a yet to be named drillship, which are scheduled to commence in 2020. Edwards added, "With this new backlog, our 6th generation drillships are now contracted into the next decade at rates that are materially above current market. We believe this contracting activity positions Diamond Offshore for success during the remainder of this prolonged downturn, and beyond."

Edwards concluded with, "We also took another step towards improving offshore drilling efficiencies and reducing total cost of ownership for operators with the recent launch of our Blockchain Drilling™ service, the first application of industrial blockchain technology in the offshore drilling industry. The implementation of this service and other recently released innovations demonstrates our thought leadership in the offshore drilling market and enables differentiation of our global fleet."

As of July 1, 2018, the Company's total contracted backlog was $2.2 billion, which represents 23 rig years of work.

CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call to discuss Diamond Offshore's earnings results has been scheduled for 7:30 a.m. CDT today. A live webcast of the call will be available online on the Company's website, www.diamondoffshore.com. Those interested in participating in the question and answer session should dial 844-492-6043 or 478-219-0839 for international callers. The conference ID number is 4479039. An online replay will also be available on www.diamondoffshore.com following the call.

ABOUT DIAMOND OFFSHORE

Diamond Offshore is a leader in offshore drilling, providing innovation, thought leadership and contract drilling services to solve complex deepwater challenges around the globe. Additional information and access to the Company's SEC filings are available at www.diamondoffshore.com. Diamond Offshore is owned 53% by Loews Corporation (NYSE: L).

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements contained in this press release or made during the above conference call that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by management of the Company. A discussion of certain of the important risk factors and other considerations that could materially impact these matters as well as the Company's overall business and financial performance can be found in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and readers of this press release are urged to review those reports carefully when considering these forward-looking statements. Copies of these reports are available through the Company's website at www.diamondoffshore.com. These risk factors include, among others, risks associated with worldwide demand for drilling services, level of activity in the oil and gas industry, renewing or replacing expired or terminated contracts, contract cancellations and terminations, maintenance and realization of backlog, competition and industry fleet capacity, impairments and retirements, operating risks, litigation and disputes, changes in tax laws and rates, regulatory initiatives and compliance with governmental regulations, casualty losses, and various other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any forward-looking statement is based.

Contact:

Samir Ali

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

(281) 647-4035

DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended June 30, June 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017















Revenues:













Contract drilling $ 265,353

$ 392,170

$ 553,279

$ 755,727 Revenues related to reimbursable expenses 3,508

7,119

11,092

17,788 Total revenues 268,861

399,289

564,371

773,515















Operating expenses:













Contract drilling, excluding depreciation 189,321

196,217

374,010

399,740 Reimbursable expenses 3,414

6,790

10,884

17,268 Depreciation 81,825

85,982

163,650

179,211 General and administrative 18,236

19,010

36,749

36,493 Impairment of assets 27,225

71,268

27,225

71,268 Restructuring and separation costs 1,265

-

4,276

- Gain on disposition of assets (50)

(802)

(560)

(2,148) Total operating expenses 321,236

378,465

616,234

701,832















Operating (loss) income (52,375)

20,824

(51,863)

71,683















Other income (expense):













Interest income 2,001

396

3,638

571 Interest expense (29,585)

(27,251)

(57,903)

(54,847) Foreign currency transaction gain (loss) 411

(927)

858

160 Other, net 262

(62)

842

(125)















(Loss) income before income tax benefit (79,286)

(7,020)

(104,428)

17,442















Income tax benefit 10,012

22,969

54,475

22,046















Net (loss) income $ (69,274)

$ 15,949

$ (49,953)

$ 39,488















(Loss) income per share $ (0.50)

$ 0.12

$ (0.36)

$ 0.29















Weighted-average shares outstanding:













Shares of common stock 137,429

137,224

137,362

137,199 Dilutive potential shares of common stock -

3

-

36 Total weighted-average shares outstanding 137,429

137,227

137,362

137,235

















DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2018

2018

2017











REVENUES RELATED TO CONTRACT DRILLING $ 265,353

$ 287,926

$ 392,170 REVENUES RELATED TO REIMBURSABLE EXPENSES 3,508

7,584

7,119 TOTAL REVENUES $ 268,861

$ 295,510

$ 399,289











CONTRACT DRILLING EXPENSE, EXCLUDING DEPRECIATION $ 189,321

$ 184,689

$ 196,217 REIMBURSABLE EXPENSES $ 3,414

$ 7,470

$ 6,790











OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME









Contract drilling services, net $ 76,032

$ 103,237

$ 195,953 Reimbursable expenses, net 94

114

329 Depreciation (81,825)

(81,825)

(85,982) General and administrative expense (18,236)

(18,513)

(19,010) Impairment of assets (27,225)

-

(71,268) Restructuring and separation costs (1,265)

(3,011)

- Gain on disposition of assets 50

510

802 Total Operating (Loss) Income $ (52,375)

$ 512

$ 20,824

















DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands)









June 30,

December 31,

2018

2017 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 144,168

$ 376,037 Marketable securities 274,671

- Accounts receivable, net of allowance for bad debts 203,131

256,730 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 154,408

157,625 Assets held for sale 67,815

96,261 Total current assets 844,193

886,653







Drilling and other property and equipment, net of accumulated





depreciation 5,197,197 5,261,641 Other assets 71,389

102,276 Total assets $ 6,112,779

$ 6,250,570







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities $ 199,362

$ 223,288 Long-term debt 1,973,059

1,972,225 Deferred tax liability 124,350

167,299 Other liabilities 105,278

113,497 Stockholders' equity 3,710,730

3,774,261 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,112,779

$ 6,250,570











DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands)









Six Months Ended

June 30,

2018

2017 Operating activities:





Net (loss) income $ (49,953)

$ 39,488 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash





provided by operating activities





Depreciation 163,650

179,211 Loss on impairments of assets 27,225

71,268 Deferred tax provision (61,160)

(54,425) Other 21,870

28,883 Net changes in operating working capital 29,135 (87,544) Net cash provided by operating activities 130,767

176,881







Investing activities:





Capital expenditures (90,432)

(71,889) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 300,000

- Purchase of marketable securities (573,837)

- Proceeds from disposition of assets, net of disposal costs 1,723

4,077 Other -

23 Net cash used in investing activities (362,546)

(67,789)







Financing activities:





Net repayment of short-term borrowings -

(104,200) Other (90)

(156) Net cash used in financing activities (90)

(104,356)







Net change in cash and cash equivalents (231,869)

4,736 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 376,037

156,233 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 144,168

$ 160,969









DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE DAYRATE, UTILIZATION AND OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY (Dayrate in thousands)

















































































Second Quarter First Quarter Second Quarter 2018 2018 2017

Average Dayrate

(1) Utilization

(2) Operational Efficiency

(3) Average Dayrate

(1) Utilization

(2) Operational Efficiency

(3) Average Dayrate

(1) Utilization

(2) Operational Efficiency

(3)



















Floaters $317 53% 90.8% $351 52% 97.0% $391 47% 97.1%



















Jack-ups -- -- -- -- -- -- $75 86% 90.8%



















Fleet Total



90.8%



97.0%



96.6%

























(1) Average dayrate is defined as contract drilling revenue for all of the specified rigs in our fleet per revenue-earning day. A revenue-earning day is defined as a 24-hour period during which a rig earns a dayrate after commencement of operations and excludes mobilization, demobilization and contract preparation days. (2) Utilization is calculated as the ratio of total revenue-earning days divided by the total calendar days in the period for all specified rigs in our fleet (including cold-stacked rigs). Our current fleet includes four floaters that are cold stacked. (3) Operational efficiency is calculated as the ratio of total revenue-earning days divided by the sum of total revenue-earning days plus the number of days (or portions thereof) associated with unanticipated equipment downtime.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

To supplement the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, this press release provides investors with adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that these measures provide meaningful information about the Company's performance by excluding certain charges that may not be indicative of the Company's ongoing operating results. This allows investors and others to better compare the company's financial results across previous and subsequent accounting periods and to those of peer companies and to better understand the long-term performance of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered to be a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In order to fully assess the financial operating results of the Company, management believes that the results of operations adjusted to exclude gains on the sale of rigs, restructuring and separation costs, impairment charges, as well as the related tax effects thereof and other discrete tax items, are appropriate measures of the continuing and normal operations of the Company. However, these measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, contract drilling revenue, contract drilling expense, operating income, cash flows from operations or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.





Three Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,



2018

2018

2017 Reconciliation of As Reported Operating (Loss) Income to Adjusted Operating (Loss) Income:









(In thousands)













As reported operating (loss) income $ (52,375)

$ 512

$ 20,824













Impairments and other charges:









Impairment of rigs(1) 27,225

-

71,268 Restructuring and separation costs (2) 1,265

3,011

- Gain on sale of rigs (3) -

(229)

-













Adjusted operating (loss) income $ (23,885)

$ 3,294

$ 92,092













Reconciliation of As Reported Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted Net (Loss) Income:









(In thousands)













As reported net (loss) income $ (69,274)

$ 19,321

$ 15,949













Impairments and other charges:









Impairment of rigs(1) 27,225

-

71,268 Restructuring and separation costs (2) 1,265

3,011

- Gain on sale of rigs (3) -

(229)

-













Tax effect of impairments and other charges:









Impairment of rigs (3,933)

-

(24,944) Restructuring and separation costs (183)

(274)

- Gain on sale of rigs -

146

- Other discrete items (4) -

(43,320)

-













Adjusted net (loss) income $ (44,900)

$ (21,345)

$ 62,273



















Three Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,



2018

2018

2017 Reconciliation of As Reported (Loss) Income per Diluted Share to Adjusted (Loss) Earnings per Diluted Share:























As reported (loss) income per diluted share $ (0.50)

$ 0.14

$ 0.12 Impairments and other charges:









Impairment of rigs(1) 0.19

-

0.51 Restructuring and separation costs (2) 0.01

0.02

- Gain on sale of rigs (3) -

-

-













Tax effect of impairments and other charges:









Impairment of rigs (0.03)

-

(0.18) Restructuring and separation costs -

-

- Gain on sale of rigs -

-

- Other discrete items (4) -

(0.32)

-













Adjusted (loss) income per diluted share $ (0.33)

$ (0.16)

$ 0.45

















(1) Represents the aggregate amount of impairment losses recognized during (i) the second quarter of 2018 related to our jack-up, which was reported as "Assets Held for Sale" in our Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 and (ii) the second quarter of 2017 related to two of our floaters. (2) Represents restructuring and separation costs recognized associated with a plan to restructure our world-wide operations, including a reduction in workforce at our corporate facilities and onshore bases. (3) Represents the gain recognized during first quarter of 2018 related to the sale of one of our floaters. (4) Represents a discrete income tax adjustment recognized during the first quarter of 2018 to reverse a $43.3 million liability for an uncertain tax position related to the toll charge recognized in the fourth quarter of 2017 in relation to the recently enacted U.S. tax reform legislation.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diamond-offshore-announces-second-quarter-2018-results-300688195.html

SOURCE Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.