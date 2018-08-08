Log in
Log in Logistica Intermodal : Material Fact - Log-In Signs Agreement for Dation in Payment of the Camaçari Terminal

08/08/2018 | 01:22am CEST

Log-In - Logística Intermodal S/A

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNJP): 42.278.291/0001-24 - Company Registry (NIRE): 3.330.026.074-9

Publicly-held Company

MATERIAL FACT

Log-In Signs Agreement for Dation in Payment of the Camaçari Terminal - TERCAM to Banco Santander within the scope of the Restructuring of Bank Loan Operations

Log-In - Logística Intermodal S.A. ("Log-In", "Company" - B3: LOGN3), pursuant to article 157, paragraph 4 of Law 6,404/76 and Instruction 358/02 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, hereby informs its shareholders, investors and the market in general that, on August 07, 2018, it entered into an Agreement for Dation in Payment of its asset called Camaçari Terminal ("TERCAM" or "Property"), located at the Camaçari Petrochemical

Complex, in the state of Bahia, to Banco Santander S/A ("Santander"), as part of the restructuring of bank loan operations described in a Material Fact dated June 4, 2018.

The property was granted in fiduciary sale to Santander, as a guarantee for loan operations formalized on August 19, 2015, amended from time to time. As a result of the Dation in Payment, Log-In gives the Property as partial payment of the existing debt to Santander, for the amount of forty-seven million, seven hundred and twenty thousand and two hundred reais (R$47,720,200.00), remaining the debt balance of fifty-four million, one hundred and six thousand, five hundred reais and twenty-eight centavos (R$54,106,500.28).

Rio de Janeiro, August 07, 2018.

Marco Antônio Souza Cauduro

Chief Executive Officer

For additional in formation, please contact Log-In ' s Investor Relations department:

Fábio de Ornellas Pereira - [+55 21 2111 6762] -[email protected]www.loginlogistica.com.br- B3: LOGN3

Statements contained herein concerning business prospects, projected operating and financial results and references to the Company's growth prospects are mere forecasts and were based on Management's estimates and expectations regarding the future performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it does not guarantee that they will materialize. Expectations and estimates underlying the future prospects of the Company are highly dependent on market behavior, the economic situation and Brazil's policy, existing and future regulations, industry and international markets and therefore are subject to change beyond the control of the Company and its management. Log-In makes no commitment to update or revise expectations, estimates and forecasts contained herein due to information or future events.

Disclaimer

Log-In Logística Intermodal SA published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 23:21:06 UTC
