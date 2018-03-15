Logitech G : Unveils New PC Gaming Speaker and Mechanical Keyboard With LIGHTSYNC

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX:LOGN) (NASDAQ:LOGI), today
announced two new additions to their family of high-performance gaming
gear. The Logitech®
G560 PC Gaming Speaker is the first dedicated gaming speaker system
with advanced Logitech G LIGHTSYNC™, a technology that synchronizes both
light and sounds to gameplay. Joining the speaker is the new Logitech®
G513 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. The Logitech G513 also features
LIGHTSYNC RGB, provides the choice of two Romer-G™ mechanical key
switches and a premium palm rest for a comfortable experience. Logitech
G continues to expand its range of high-performance gear that is
purpose-built for the needs of gamers, and push innovation in RGB to new
immersive levels.
"Our goal with these two products was to complement our G502, the
world's best selling gaming mouse," said Ujesh Desai, vice president and
general manager of Logitech Gaming. “With LIGHTSYNC technology we are
able to add real intelligence to what RGB lighting can do -
synchronizing audio and RGB lighting to on-screen gameplay. If you
already own a G502, then the new G513 keyboard and G560 speakers with
LIGHTSYNC are the perfect way to complete your desktop, and create a
totally immersive solution.”
Most Immersive PC Gaming Speaker
Hear every detail as game designers intended with the first gaming
speaker from Logitech G. The Logitech G560 provides 240 Watts Peak/120
Watts RMS power, which delivers amazing sound for music and PC games,
and 3D audio with DTS:X® Ultra 1.0 for in-game positional audio.
Together this improves accuracy, and heightens intensity and realism,
giving gamers a more immersive and fun experience. The G560 speakers are
built on Logitech's rich 25-year heritage in designing premium audio
devices.
Powered by advanced LIGHTSYNC technology, the Logitech G560 synchronizes
brilliant RGB lighting and powerful audio in real time to match
on-screen gameplay action. Light and animation effects can be customized
across approximately 16.8 million colors, with four lighting zones. The
Logitech G560 features multiple connection options including USB, 3.5mm
and Bluetooth. This combined with built-in Logitech Easy-Switch™
technology, enables you to switch seamlessly between any four connected
devices such as a PC, smartphone and tablet, so you can listen to your
favorite playlist off your phone while playing a PC game. LIGHTSYNC
technology also works with video and music content allowing you to enjoy
immersive light and sound beyond gaming.
LIGHTSYNC Powered Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
The Logitech G513 takes Logitech’s award-winning design in keyboards to
the next level with RGB lighting and LIGHTSYNC support. The keyboard
offers the choice of two Logitech G exclusive Romer-G mechanical key
switches, Romer-G Tactile and Romer-G Linear. The tactile version
provides soft tactile feedback during actuation for gamers who prefer
direct feedback, while the linear version gives you a smooth keystroke.
All Romer G keys offer fast and quiet competition-grade performance, and
bright sharp lighting, all in a key that is more reliable and durable
than standard mechanical switches. The switches actuate up to 25 percent
faster than the leading competitor at a distance of 1.5mm, combined with
a low-force 45g actuation, to provide near-instant responsiveness.
The Logitech G513 features an anodized and brushed aircraft-grade 5052
aluminum top case for a slim, premium design with rigid durability, an
integrated USB extension passthrough port and an optional palm rest to
deliver comfort during long sessions.
Pricing and Availability
The Logitech G560 PC Gaming Speaker and G513 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
are expected to be available at global retailers beginning April 2018
for suggested retail prices of $199.99 and $149.99, respectively. The
keyboard is available in two colors, Carbon which is available worldwide
and Silver (Romer-G Tactile only), available in select markets. For more
information, please visit our website,
our
blog, or connect with us @LogitechG.
About Logitech G
Logitech G, a brand of Logitech International, is the global leader in
PC and console gaming gear. Logitech G provides gamers of all levels
with industry-leading keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads and
simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks - made possible
through innovative design, advanced technologies and a deep passion for
gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland,
Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss
Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find
Logitech G at www.logitechG.com,
the company
blog or @LogitechG.
Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered
trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the US and
other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their
respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products,
visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.
(LOGIIR)
