Logwin : with significant earnings increases in the first half of 2018

25.07.2018

Grevenmacher (Luxembourg) - In the first half of 2018, the Logwin Group generated sales of EUR 540.1m, slightly below the previous year's sales of EUR 541.4m. Cargo volumes in air and ocean freight continued to develop well.

In the still challenging market and competitive environment, Logwin succeeded in continuing its good earnings performance in the first half of 2018. The operating result (EBITA) of the Logwin Group increased significantly year-on-year from EUR 18.5m to EUR 22.9m in the first half of 2018. The business segment Air + Ocean contributed to this improvement with an earnings increase to EUR 21.1m (2017: EUR 17.5m). In the business segment Solutions, earnings also increased to EUR 4.8m (2017: EUR 4.4m) as well. The improvement in operating profit resulted in a significant increase in the net result to EUR 17.8m for the first half of 2018 (2017: EUR 13.1m).

At EUR 0.6m, net cash flow in the first half of 2018 also was significantly higher than the previous year's figure of EUR -22.6m. Logwin Group recorded cash inflows from operating activities of EUR 4.3m (2017: EUR- 14.9m). The capital expenditures amounted to EUR -4.6m (2017: EUR -7.6m).

Net liquidity amounted to EUR 109.0m as at 30 June 2018 and remained at a high level (31 December 2017: EUR 116.5m). The equity ratio increased from 36.6% to 39.4% at 30 June 2018 due to the positive net result of the period. In April 2018, Logwin paid a dividend of EUR 2.50 per share (totaling EUR 7.2m) for the fiscal year 2017.

The aforementioned key performance indicators (KPIs) are an integral part of Logwin Group's system of key figures and are described and defined in the section 'Financial Performance Management' of the Management Report of the Annual Financial Report 2017 in line with the European Securities and Markets Authority's (ESMA) Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures (APM) dated 5 October 2015.

The Interim Financial Report as of 30 June 2018 of Logwin Group is available on the internet at: www.logwin-logistics.com.

About Logwin AG

Logwin AG (Grevenmacher, Luxembourg) provides efficient logistics and transport solutions for its customers from industry and trade. In 2017, the group generated sales of EUR 1.1bn and currently employs about 4,200 staff. Logwin operates in all main markets worldwide and has around 190 locations on six continents. With its two business segments Solutions and Air + Ocean, Logwin AG is one of the leaders in the market.

Logwin AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse. The majority shareholder is DELTON AG, Bad Homburg (Germany).

