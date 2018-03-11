Cameroon's Arabica Coffee Harvest Hurt by Military Crackdown, Farmers Say

By Emmanuel Tumanjong

YAOUNDE, Cameroon--Several months of military crackdowns in Cameroon's major arabica coffee-growing northwestern region is dimming hope for a good crop harvest this season after thousands of farmers have escaped the country and abandoned coffee farmlands, several farmers and traders said Sunday.

The farmers and traders said output for the ongoing 2017-2018 arabica crop season could fall about a quarter, since farmers are unable to grow crop.

Widespread unrest since October has triggered the Cameroon government to deploy hundreds of troops to fight separatists who claimed the kidnapping of two government officials last month, according to Cameroon's military.

Defense Minister Joseph Beti Assomo said the deployment was to ensure security and bring back the kidnapped officials, but locals in the areas feared a military crackdown, forcing hundreds of arabica coffee farmers to flee the area that accounts for about 40% of the country's crop, several coffee farmers and traders said. About 26 military deaths have been blamed on the separatists since October.

The North-West regional government officer for social affairs, Aaron Mimbom, was kidnapped Saturday by unidentified gunmen who burned his car in Batibo, a major coffee-producing locality in northwestern Cameroon.

The conflict has spiraled in the northwestern and southwestern regions since early February, after Nigeria deported Julius Ayuk Tabe, leader of the separatist "Ambazonia" movement along with 46 others who are fighting for the English-speaking regions of Cameroon to secede.

