London Stock Exchange : Investec Bank plc lists £2bn Impala Bonds Programme on London’s International Securities Market

First UK bank and structured products programme on ISM

First draw down under the programme starts trading on ISM's Order Book for Fixed Income Securities

Reinforces LSEG's ongoing commitment to offer UK and global issuers access to a variety of listing options

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) announces that Investec Bank plc, the international specialist bank and asset manager, has listed its £2 billion Impala Bonds Programme on London Stock Exchange Group's International Securities Market (ISM). Investec Bank plc becomes the first UK bank to issue a bond programme on ISM and the first structured products programme on the market.

Investec Bank plc has also drawn down its first notes under its Impala Bonds Programme. The four-year dated fund linked notes raised SEK 100,000,000 (£8.8 million equivalent) and started trading on ISM's Order Book for Fixed Income Securities segment on Friday 23 February 2018. The new notes have a basket of fund interests as an underlying.

ISM has been designed to meet the demands of issuers and investors and to enrich the funding environment for global debt issuance in London. Since launch, ISM has supported issuers in raising in excess of $5.3 billion equivalent across a variety of international geographies, currencies and asset classes, including convertibles, Masala bonds, Komodo bonds and green bonds.

Neil Raja, Head of Structuring, Financial Products, Investec Bank plc:

'The ISM listing enables Investec to service a broader range of professional clients seeking the listing of bespoke deals, and is thus a great addition to the Investec product offering in Europe.'

Darko Hajdukovic, Head of Fixed Income, Funds & Analytics, UK Primary Markets, London Stock Exchange Group:

'The listing of Investec Bank plc's Impala Bonds Programme on ISM and the draw down of its first notes is a significant milestone for the market. It highlights the choice available through London Stock Exchange for a variety of UK and international fixed income issuers seeking efficient access to London's uniquely deep pool of international capital, whilst reinforcing the City's standing as a global finance centre and a dynamic place to do business.'

In addition to wide ranging capabilities across other asset classes, London Stock Exchange is a leading listing venue for structured products. In 2017, 650 structured products were admitted to London Stock Exchange markets, raising over $7 billion equivalent, up form 363 structured products which raised $3.9 billion equivalent in 2016.

To find out more about ISM, visit: www.lseg.com/ism

