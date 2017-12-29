Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  London Stock Exchange    LSE   GB00B0SWJX34

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE (LSE)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/29 01:35:05 pm
3793 GBp   +1.20%
04:32p LONDON STOCK EX : floats hit 3-year high at 15 billion pounds
02:14p LONDON STOCK EX : IPO market soars in 2017
12:29p INVESTEC ASSET : - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

London Stock Exchange : floats hit 3-year high at 15 billion pounds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/29/2017 | 04:32pm CET
A sign displays the crest and name of the London Stock Exchange in London

The London Stock Exchange (>> London Stock Exchange) raised 15 billion pounds ($20.28 billion) from 106 initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2017, a 63 percent increase compared to last year and the highest level for three years.

The London Stock Exchange (>> London Stock Exchange) raised 15 billion pounds ($20.28 billion) from 106 initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2017, a 63 percent increase compared to last year and the highest level for three years.

Money raised from the exchange's listings was up 164 percent compared to 5.7 billion pounds in 2016, the LSE said in a statement on Friday.

It added that 20 North American companies chose London for their listing, including Dallas-based oil and gas company Kosmos Energy <KOS.L>.

London has seen a pick-up in listings this year after uncertainty around Britain's future outside of the EU single market in 2016 dampened investor confidence and caused a number of initial public offerings (IPO) to be postponed or canceled.

"Despite the debates about Brexit, London's highly global, deep and liquid capital markets continue to be the ideal partner for funding the world's growth," Chief Executive Officer Nikhil Rathi said.

"It is particularly significant that the number of international listings in London is up, with North American listings up nearly seven-fold on last year," Rathi said.

The listing of 35 investment companies drove total IPOs value higher, with 5 billion pounds raised from vehicles including real estate investment trusts or special purpose acquisition firms, compared to just 644 million pounds in 2016.

However, the average share performance of newly listed companies in 2017 was down 34 percent year on year, the LSE said.

Raising $1.5 billion, the largest single London float in 2017 was Russia's En+ Group (>> En+ Group PLC), which manages tycoon Oleg Deripaska's aluminum and hydropower businesses.

Broadcasting masts company Arqiva abandoned plans to raise 1.5 billion pounds and business services firm TMF scrapped a planned float of up to 1.3 billion pounds in favor of an outright sale to a private equity firm.

(Reporting by Clara Denina; editing by Jason Neely)

Stocks treated in this article : London Stock Exchange, En+ Group PLC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
04:32p LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : floats hit 3-year high at 15 billion pounds
02:14p LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : IPO market soars in 2017
12:29p INVESTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED : - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
12/28 INVESTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED : - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
12/28 INVESTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED : - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
12/28 Activist hedge fund TCI set to end year up 29 percent - letter
12/22 EU markets hold their breath ahead of 'MiFID' Day
12/22 LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Factbox - EU markets braced for MiFID II revamp
12/22 EU markets hold their breath ahead of 'MiFID' Day
12/20 LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : BoE's Carney thanked for ending LSE's 'Kafka-esque' CEO ..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11/29 WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Last Show For Janet Yellen
11/29 London Stock Exchange CEO resigns
08/03 London Stock Exchange reports 1H results
06/13 London Stock Exchange Group plc (LDNXF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow
05/30 WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Investors Ready For Week Of Data
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2017 1 891 M
EBIT 2017 833 M
Net income 2017 339 M
Finance 2017 301 M
Yield 2017 1,36%
P/E ratio 2017 32,09
P/E ratio 2018 25,40
EV / Sales 2017 6,71x
EV / Sales 2018 5,89x
Capitalization 12 996 M
Chart LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
Duration : Period :
London Stock Exchange Technical Analysis Chart | LSE | GB00B0SWJX34 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 40,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 9,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David P. Warren CEO, CFO & Executive Director
Donald Hood Brydon Chairman
Christopher F. Corrado Group Chief Operating & Information Officer
Raffaele Jerusalmi Executive Director & Director-Capital Markets
Paul Heiden Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE28.55%17 496
CME GROUP INC29.12%49 788
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC24.14%41 256
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED30.36%38 060
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.64.78%24 710
DEUTSCHE BOERSE26.63%22 261
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.